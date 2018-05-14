Photo: Susan Walsh, AP
First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. less
Photo: Susan Walsh, AP
The entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, STF
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump following an event where Melania Trump announced her initiatives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2018. The first lady gave her multipronged effort to promote the well-being of children a minimalist new motto: "BE BEST." The first lady formally launched her long-awaited initiative after more than a year of reading to children, learning about babies born addicted to drugs and hosting a White House conversation on cyberbullying. less
Photo: Susan Walsh, AP
First lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the White House, in Washington. he White House says Melania Trump will announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday, May 7, 2018.  less
Photo: Evan Vucci, AP
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. It's Melania Trump's birthday, and President Donald Trump thinks he might be in a little trouble. When Trump was asked what he got his wife for her 48th birthday, the president acknowledged that "maybe I didn't get her so much." He added: "You know, I'm very busy." In a telephone interview Thursday with the hosts of "Fox & Friends," Trump did say that he'd gotten his wife a "beautiful card" and some flowers. less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
Photo: Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Donald Trump is flanked by his date, model Melania Knausss, and Jaime Bergman at a party celebrating Playboy magazine's 45th anniversary at the Life Club.

Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
Melanie Knauss and Donald Trump.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Sygma Via Getty Images
Donald Trump and friend Melanie Knauss are on hand at the MetroGuide launch party at Daniels.

Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
Donald Trump and his girlfriend Melania Knauss attend a reception before the annual White House Correspondents Dinner April 28, 2001 in Washington, DC.

Photo: Karin Cooper/Getty Images
Donald Trump is flanked by Miss USA Kimberly Ann Pressler (left) and his girlfriend Melania Knauss at benefit for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Marriot Marquis Hotel.

Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
Donald Trump and Melania Knauss

Photo: Time & Life Pictures/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Portrait of American real estate developer Donald Trump, his future wife, model Melania Knauss, and daughter, Tiffany, as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, April 2, 2000.

Photo: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images
Model Melania Knauss adhjust the bowtie of (her future husband) real estate developer Donald Trump during a New Year's Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, December 31, 2002.

Photo: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka (left) and girlfriend Melania Knauss (right) attend the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute benefit gala on April 26, 2004 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City.

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Melania Knauss is seen during the Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 at Bryant Park in New York City.

Photo: Bowers/Getty Images
Donald Trump, Melenia Knauss, Katrina Campins, Heidi Bressler and Omarosa

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage For In Touch Weekly
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Melania Trump attends the MET Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2005 In New York City.

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Melania Trump and baby Barron Trump

Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Beth Ostrosky and Howard Stern

Photo: James Devaney/WireImage
Donald Trump, Melania Trump and son Barron Trump attend the 17th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz on March 11, 2008 in New York City.

Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
(L-R) Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART FILM BENEFIT Honoring BAZ LUHRMANN at Museum of Modern Art on November 10, 2008 in New York City.

Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images
Barron Trump and Melania Trump attend the 18th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwartz on March 3, 2009 in New York City.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump-Trump and Barron Trump attend the "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump were guests on "THE VIEW," Friday, April 23, 2010 (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, ET) airing on the ABC Television Network.

Photo: Donna Svennevik/ABC Via Getty Images
(L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, Director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the world premiere of "Tower Heist" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on October 24, 2011 in New York City.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Donald Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump attends Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club at The Mar-a-Largo Club on January 4, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
American real estate developer and presidential candidate Donald Trump (center left) and his running mate, Indiana Governor and vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence (center right), along with their families, during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. Pictured are, from left, Eric Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Trump and Pence, and the latter's wife Karen Pence and their daughter Charlotte, and couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump as they speak during a campaign event at the Wilmington International Airport Air Wilmington Hanger in Wilmington, NC on Friday November 04, 2016.

Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Melania Trump (R) and her husband Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump fill out their ballots at a polling station in a school during the 2016 presidential elections on November 8, 2016 in New York.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending.

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (center L) and the first lady Melania Trump (center R) dance with Vice Presidant Mike Pence (8L), his wife Karen (L) and family at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017.

Photo: MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump(R) and US First Lady Melania Trump join others to write notes to service members during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (C-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (C-R) visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City on May 22, 2017.

Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One before departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Corpus Christi, Texas, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 29, 2017. President Donald Trump went to Texas on Tuesday to see the recovery efforts underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Photo: Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump behind, talks with a resident of the Pearland, Texas area after helping to load emergency supplies into the vehicle while visiting the First Church of Pearland September 2, 2017 in Pearland, Texas. Pearland, just south of Houston, was heavily damaged by the floodwaters created by the hurricane.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (C) walks with granddaughter Arabella Rose Kushner (L), US first lady Melania Trump (3L), Joseph Frederick Kushner (2R) and son Barron Trump to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on August 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House after their stay at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on January 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Photo: Pool/Getty Images
Barron Trump, and his Mom, First Lady Melania Trump, stand next to President Donald Trump, as he speaks at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2017. President Trump pardoned Drumstick, a 40-pound White Holland breed raised by Wittenburg in Minnesota, who will live out his days at 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech.

Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto Via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive for a new year's party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2017.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
The entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is seen in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. First lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
A sign at the gate to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is seen in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. First lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade vehicle as he arrives on Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump underwent a "successful" procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition and was expected to remain hospitalized for the rest of the week, her staff said. President Donald Trump took a helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit her and tweeted that his wife was in "good spirits."

Mrs. Trump, 48, had the embolization procedure Monday morning. The president spoke with Mrs. Trump before the procedure and with her doctor afterward, the first lady's office said.

The president tweeted shortly before arriving at Walter Reed outside Washington, saying it was a "successful procedure," describing his wife as being "in good spirits" and offering his thanks "to all of the well-wishers!" He spent over an hour at the hospital before departing, without addressing waiting reporters, via motorcade under stormy skies.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition, though Vice President Mike Pence described the procedure as "long planned" as he opened a speech at an evening event celebrating Israel's independence. "Melania is already on the mend," Pence said.

In the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sent well wishes for "a speedy recovery to the first lady."

She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event where she and the president honored military mothers and spouses for Mother's Day.

Two urologists who have no personal knowledge of Mrs. Trump's condition said the most likely explanation for the procedure is a kind of noncancerous kidney tumor called an angiomyolipoma.

They're not common but tend to occur in middle-aged women and can cause problematic bleeding if they become large enough, said Dr. Keith Kowalczyk of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

"The treatment of choice" is to cut off the blood supply so the growth shrinks, added Dr. Lambros Stamatakis of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Doctors do that with an embolization, meaning a catheter is snaked into the blood vessels of the kidney to find the right one and block it.

Most of the time, these benign tumors are found when people undergo medical scans for another reason, but sometimes people have pain or other symptoms, Kowalczyk said. Many times, embolization patients go home the same day or the next.

The president had no official public appearances Monday and declined to answer shouted questions from reporters about his wife as he departed the White House for Walter Reed.

The former model from Slovenia is Trump's third wife and the couple has been married for 13 years. They have a 12-year-old son named Barron.

Mrs. Trump, who has been gradually raising her profile as first lady, recently hosted her first state dinner and launched a public awareness campaign to help children.

With the president watching, Mrs. Trump last week unveiled the "Be Best" campaign, which she said will focus on childhood well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

Mrs. Trump joined her husband last month to host the prime minister of Japan for a two-day summit at the Trumps' Florida estate, and the Trumps hosted the president of France at the White House on a three-day state visit, including a lavish state dinner. Mrs. Trump also represented the administration at the April funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

The Trumps and their marriage have been under scrutiny in recent months after revelations that a porn actress was paid $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet about claims she had sex with Trump in 2006. Trump has acknowledged reimbursing his lawyer for the payment to porn star Stormy Daniels but denies her allegations. Separately, a former Playboy model has revived her allegations of a 10-month affair with Trump in 2006. Trump also denies the allegations from Karen McDougal.

Mrs. Trump has, at times, has been noticeably absent from her husband's side. But both made a point of displaying affection during last week's Rose Garden event where she announced the "Be Best" initiative.

The first lady lived full time in New York during the administration's opening months so Barron would not have to change schools midyear. She and Barron moved to the White House last June.

___

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard and AP writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap