LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Trump is coming — at last — to the state he loves to hate, setting foot in California for his first time as president.
This is turf he lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 4 million votes in 2016. He has mocked its judges for blocking his agenda, sued over its lax enforcement of immigration laws and threatened to pull out federal agents.
But there's something he's dying to see here: the prototypes for his long-promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. And there's something he's eager to do here: raise cash from the Beverly Hills crowd.
Politicians at both state and city levels have publicly called for the removal of Donald Trump from office – among them Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, according to the Bay Area News Group
. Los Angeles-area Rep.
Trump, for his part, has said the state is “out of control.” When protests erupted on the UC Berkeley campus before a scheduled talk by provocative conservative author Milo Yiannopoulos, Trump insinuated he might revoke the university’s federal funding. And the president has yet to visit California since his inauguration.
The Golden State is still a far cry from secession – even if roughly a third of Californians would support it, one recent poll found. But that hasn’t stopped many from comparing the California-Trump divide to an all-out war.
Several California cities – Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco and Los Angeles among them – have designated themselves as sanctuary cities, meaning that local police will not aid federal law enforcement agents in deporting undocumented immigrants. Trump has said these cities “breed crime,” and he and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions have said they will cut off their federal funding, should they continue refusing to aid immigration enforcement. A new California state bill could up the ante. SB54, authored by Los Angeles Democrat Kevin De León, was passed by the State Senate earlier this year and is now working its way through the State Assembly. If it passes, it would make California functionally a sanctuary state, complicating the legality of the Trump administration’s threats.
One of Trump’s central campaign promises was the construction of a wall along the Mexican border, which would necessarily run along California’s southern edge. The wall has remained a sticking point for leaders of the state’s more progressive cities. In March, Berkeley’s city council voted to divest from companies who aid in the wall’s construction, and two San Francisco superintendents put forth a similar bill soon after.
Governor Jerry Brown, a noted environmentalist, has called Trump’s stance on global warming – that is, that it’s a hoax – “outlandish.” When the president announced that the U.S. would be pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord earlier this year, Brown shot back, calling the decision “insane.” But the governor didn’t stop at just words. He has met with officials from the Netherlands, Germany and China to promote his state’s independent efforts to slow climate change. And in a precrecorded message released during the recent G20 meeting in Hamburg, he announced he would be hosting a global “climate action summit” in San Francisco next year.
All of this seems to run contrary to Trump’s environmental policy, which has included an executive order rolling back former president Barack Obama’s climate protections. The Interior Department will also review several national monuments, six of California’s among them.
Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Accord also drew the ire of many California tech leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had been serving on several White House advisory councils. Musk then resigned from his council posts. Other prominent figures, like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, took to Twitter to condemn the withdrawal or emphasize their companies’ commitments to stopping climate change.
Trump has long had his sights set on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but California is one of its most ardent supporters. Under ACA, the state dramatically expanded its Medicaid program, Medi-Cal – and should it lose that additional funding now, millions of Californians could lose the ability to pay for health insurance. As an alternative, state senator Ricardo Lara sponsored a bill that would convert California to a statewide single-payer system, minimizing the role of private insurance companies. The bill made it through the State Senate but stalled in the Assembly.
California has some of the strongest LGBT protections in the country, including Assembly Bill 1266
, which spells out that transgender students are protected under the same gender-equity laws that apply to non-transgender boys and girls. Under Trump, the Departments of Justice and Education, respectively, withdrew
its recommendation that transgender students be allowed to use the restroom corresponding with their preferred gender.
California has some of the strongest LGBT protections in the country, including Assembly Bill 1266
When the GOP passed a monumental overhaul of the country's tax code in December, many accused Republicans of "punishing" high-tax states like California since the tax bill caps state and local deductions (SALT) at $10,000. When the tax bill was passed, Sen. Ted Cruz said
, "Every taxpayer, their taxes are going down. Except rich people in Manhattan and San Francisco, some of them, their taxes may go up."
When President Trump announced that he would be ending the DACA program
on a six-month delay, California lawmakers were quick to respond
. Nancy Pelosi called the decision “a deeply shameful act of political cowardice," and Kamala Harris said, “the consequences of this decision will be devastating." California is home to close to 200,000 DACA recipients.
In February of 2018, Trump threatened to pull federal immigration officials out of California
. Trump said in the meeting, “If I wanted to pull our people from California you would have a crime nest like you’ve never seen in California. ... You’d be inundated, you would see crime like no one’s ever seen crime in this country.”
Trump's arrival Tuesday will come just days after his Justice Department sued to block a trio of state laws designed to protect people living in the U.S. illegally. Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown likened it to "an act of war" with Trump's administration.
"The State of California is sheltering dangerous criminals in a brazen and lawless attack on our Constitutional system of government," Trump complained in his weekly address, accusing California's leaders of being "in open defiance of federal law."
"They don't care about crime. They don't care about death and killings. They don't care about robberies," he said, calling on Congress to block the state's federal funds.
Last week, Oakland's mayor warned residents of an impending immigration raid — a move that Trump called disgraceful and said put law enforcement officers at risk.
The state has also joined lawsuits aimed at stopping construction of Trump's stalled border wall. And its judges have repeatedly ruled against policies Trump has tried to enact.
In recent months, Trump and other administration officials have threatened both to flood the state with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and to pull ICE out of the state completely.
"I mean, frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California, you would have a crying mess like you've never seen in California," Trump said last month, predicting "crime like nobody has ever seen crime in this country."
Meanwhile, Trump's acting ICE director has repeatedly threatened to increase its enforcement footprint in the state in retaliation for its limited cooperation with federal immigration authorities — and he appears to be making good on his promise.
"California better hold on tight. They're about to see a lot more special agents, a lot more deportation officers," Thomas Homan said on Fox earlier this year before his agency conducted a series of raids.
White House officials said the trip has been in the works for months and the timing so close to recent flare-ups was coincidental.
When asked if Trump planned to play nice on the trip, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "Look, I think if anybody is stepping out of bounds here, it would be someone who is refusing to follow federal law, which is certainly not the president. And we're going for what we hope to be an incredibly positive trip."
Trump's overnight visit will include a stop in San Diego to inspect eight sample designs for the wall he's been raring to build. He will also be speaking with members of the military and traveling to Los Angeles for a splashy Beverly Hills fundraiser, where attendees will pay up to $250,000 per person.
Trump's appearances in the left-leaning state during the 2016 campaign were marked by sometimes-violent clashes between his supporters and opposition groups. In some cases, protesters blocked traffic and threw rocks and beer bottles. Protests are expected during this trip.
Trump's more than yearlong absence from the nation's most populous state — home to 1 in 8 Americans and, by itself, the world's sixth-largest economy — has been conspicuous but not surprising. Trump country, it's not.
As a candidate, Trump suggested he could win California, a state that hasn't supported a Republican for the White House in three decades.
Since his election, Sacramento has emerged as a vanguard in the so-called Trump resistance. Democratic state Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed nearly 30 lawsuits to block administration proposals.
California was the home of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, but Republican influence here has been fading for years as a surge in immigrants transformed the state and its voting patterns. The number of Hispanics, blacks and Asians combined has outnumbered whites since 1998. Meanwhile, the state's new voters, largely Latinos and Asians, lean Democratic, and Democrats hold every statewide office and control both chambers of the Legislature by hefty margins.
Polls have found Trump deeply unpopular in the state, with most residents opposed to policies he's championed, such as expanding offshore drilling.
Jessica Hayes, chairwoman of the San Diego County Democratic Party, said Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric plays especially poorly in a state with close trade and tourism connections with Mexico.
"These are our neighbors. These are our friends," she said.
Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of flying in to pick the winning design for the border wall, telling rallygoers last year in Alabama: "I'm going to go out and look at them personally and pick the right one."
The Department of Homeland Security has said there's nothing to stop Trump from turning the wall design contest into a Miss Universe-style pageant.
But the department also says it doesn't anticipate that a single prototype will be selected. Instead, the samples are expected "to inform future border wall design standards," said spokesman Tyler Houlton.
Colvin reported from Washington.
Follow Blood and Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MichaelRBloodAP and https://twitter.com/colvinj.