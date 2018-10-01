-
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Rescuers were scrambling Sunday to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings where voices could be heard screaming for help after a massive earthquake in Indonesia spawned a deadly tsunami two days ago. (AP Photo/Arimacs Wilander) less
Photo: Arimacs Wilander/AP
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Rescuers were scrambling Sunday to try to find trapped ... more
-
Rescue teams carry the bodies of victims to a mass grave following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Rescue teams carry the bodies of victims to a mass grave following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was ... more
-
A man carry items he saved from the rubble following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Rifki, AP
A man carry items he saved from the rubble following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared ... more
-
An army doctor examines an injured child outside at Army hospital following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A tsunami swept away buildings and killed large number of people on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, dumping victims caught in its relentless path across a devastated landscape that rescuers were struggling to reach Saturday, hindered by damaged roads and broken communications. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana/AP
An army doctor examines an injured child outside at Army hospital following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A tsunami swept away buildings and killed ... more
-
Indonesian rescue team carry the body of a victim in a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Rifki, AP
Indonesian rescue team carry the body of a victim in a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared ... more
-
Rescue teams continue to search for victims in the rubble of the Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Rescue teams continue to search for victims in the rubble of the Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake ... more
-
Indonesian red cross team carry the body of a tsunami victim following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Bright-colored body bags were placed side-by-side in a freshly dug mass grave Monday, as a hard-hit Indonesian city began burying its dead from the devastating earthquake and tsunami. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Indonesian red cross team carry the body of a tsunami victim following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Bright-colored body bags were ... more
-
Indonesian rescuers search for missing persons in the ruins of Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Indonesian rescuers search for missing persons in the ruins of Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake ... more
-
Indonesian police carry the body of a tsunami victim during a mass burial in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Indonesian police carry the body of a tsunami victim during a mass burial in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a ... more
-
Indonesian rescue team carry down the body of a victim to a grave during a mass burial in following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Indonesian rescue team carry down the body of a victim to a grave during a mass burial in following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of ... more
-
Indonesian rescue team inspect the damage of Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Indonesian rescue team inspect the damage of Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims ... more
-
People survey the damage to a residential area following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
People survey the damage to a residential area following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami ... more
-
A man inspects his damaged home following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
A man inspects his damaged home following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being ... more
-
People survey the damaged house and car following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
People survey the damaged house and car following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was ... more
-
A man takes a photo of a car lifted into the air with his mobile phone following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
A man takes a photo of a car lifted into the air with his mobile phone following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of ... more
-
A man looks for his belongings amid the debris of his destroyed house in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said on September 29, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo by Bay ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo credit should read BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
A man looks for his belongings amid the debris of his destroyed house in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed ... more
-
People walk along a beach that was hit by a tsunami in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said on September 29, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo by Bay ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo credit should read BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
People walk along a beach that was hit by a tsunami in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful ... more
-
A boy walks outside his damaged house in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said on September 29, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo by Bay ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo credit should read BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
A boy walks outside his damaged house in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a ... more
-
An injured woman rests at a makeshift hospital after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said on September 29, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. less
Photo: MUHAMMAD RIFKI/AFP/Getty Images
An injured woman rests at a makeshift hospital after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling ... more
-
Residents stay in an open field rather than their homes in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said on September 29, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo by Bay ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo credit should read BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
Residents stay in an open field rather than their homes in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful ... more
-
A man carries the body of a child after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. - Rescuers scrambled to reach tsunami-hit central Indonesia and assess the damage after a strong quake brought down several buildings and sent locals fleeing their homes for higher ground. (Photo by MUHAMMAD RIFKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MUHAMMAD RIFKI/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: MUHAMMAD RIFKI/AFP/Getty Images
A man carries the body of a child after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. - Rescuers scrambled to reach tsunami-hit central Indonesia and assess the damage after a ... more
-
A woman cries as people look at the damages after an earthquake and a tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. - Rescuers scrambled to reach tsunami-hit central Indonesia and assess the damage after a strong quake brought down several buildings and sent locals fleeing their homes for higher ground. (Photo by MUHAMMAD RIFKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MUHAMMAD RIFKI/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: MUHAMMAD RIFKI/AFP/Getty Images
A woman cries as people look at the damages after an earthquake and a tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. - Rescuers scrambled to reach tsunami-hit central Indonesia and assess the ... more
-
A man walks by houses damaged following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Bright-colored body bags were placed side-by-side in a freshly dug mass grave Monday, as a hard-hit Indonesian city began burying its dead from the devastating earthquake and tsunami. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
A man walks by houses damaged following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Bright-colored body bags were placed side-by-side in a ... more
-
Rescue teams carry the body of a tsunami victim during a mass burial in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
Rescue teams carry the body of a tsunami victim during a mass burial in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit ... more
-
People queue for gasoline following a massive earthquake and tsunami at a gas station in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
People queue for gasoline following a massive earthquake and tsunami at a gas station in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being ... more
-
People survey the damage following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
People survey the damage following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared ... more
-
People queue for gasoline following a massive earthquake and tsunami at a gas station in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
People queue for gasoline following a massive earthquake and tsunami at a gas station in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being ... more
-
People move through rubble and debris following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
People move through rubble and debris following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was ... more
-
A woman stands outside her destroyed home following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. less
Photo: Rifki, AP
A woman stands outside her destroyed home following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared ... more
-
A survivor walks under a car struck on a building in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people on October 1, victims of a quake-tsunami that devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster. less
Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
A survivor walks under a car struck on a building in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying ... more
-
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Rescuers were scrambling Sunday to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings where voices could be heard screaming for help after a massive earthquake in Indonesia spawned a deadly tsunami two days ago. (AP Photo/Arimacs Wilander) less
Photo: Arimacs Wilander/AP
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Rescuers were scrambling Sunday to try to find trapped ... more
-
A survivor looks at debris in a devastated area in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people on October 1, victims of a quake-tsunami that devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster. less
Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
A survivor looks at debris in a devastated area in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying ... more
-
Houses and vehicles damaged by earthquake and tsunami are seen on Talise beach area, Palu, Central Sulawesi, in Indonesia on October 1, 2018. The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to 1,203, the country's disaster management agency said on Sunday. (Photo by Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) less
Photo: Getty Images
Houses and vehicles damaged by earthquake and tsunami are seen on Talise beach area, Palu, Central Sulawesi, in Indonesia on October 1, 2018. The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on the ... more
-
Officers bring the bodies of victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palaroa village, in the city of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 1, 2018. The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to 1,203, the country's disaster management agency said on Sunday. less
Photo: Getty Images
Officers bring the bodies of victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palaroa village, in the city of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 1, 2018. The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake and ... more
-
An army doctor examines an injured child outside at Army hospital following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A tsunami swept away buildings and killed large number of people on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, dumping victims caught in its relentless path across a devastated landscape that rescuers were struggling to reach Saturday, hindered by damaged roads and broken communications. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana/AP
An army doctor examines an injured child outside at Army hospital following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A tsunami swept away buildings and killed ... more
-
Family members carry the body of a relative to the compounds of a police hospital in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on September 30, 2018, following a strong earthquake in the area. - The death toll from a powerful earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia leapt to 832 on September 30, as stunned people on the stricken island of Sulawesi struggled to find food and water and looting spread. less
Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
Family members carry the body of a relative to the compounds of a police hospital in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on September 30, 2018, following a strong earthquake in the area. - The death toll from a ... more
-
Survivors ride past debris in a devastated area in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people on October 1, victims of a quake-tsunami that devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster. less
Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
Survivors ride past debris in a devastated area in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying ... more
-
Officers bring the bodies of victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palaroa village, in the city of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 1, 2018. The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to 1,203, the country's disaster management agency said on Sunday. less
Photo: Getty Images
Officers bring the bodies of victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palaroa village, in the city of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 1, 2018. The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake and ... more
-
A smashed vehicle lies at the foot of a bridge that has been destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
A smashed vehicle lies at the foot of a bridge that has been destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 ... more
-
Survivors ride past debris in a devastated area in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people on October 1, victims of a quake-tsunami that devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster. less
Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
Survivors ride past debris in a devastated area in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying ... more
-
People view a bridge that has been destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
People view a bridge that has been destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into ... more
-
Rescue workers use a tracked vehicle to move through an area destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
Rescue workers use a tracked vehicle to move through an area destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 ... more
-
A man takes a photograph of a truck lying on its side after being hit by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
A man takes a photograph of a truck lying on its side after being hit by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 ... more
-
A man squeezes out from beneath a car that has been wedged into a building by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
A man squeezes out from beneath a car that has been wedged into a building by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude ... more
-
A man pulls an air compressor past the rubble of buildings destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
A man pulls an air compressor past the rubble of buildings destroyed by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 ... more
-
An uprooted tree sits beneath a building following a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
An uprooted tree sits beneath a building following a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed ... more
-
A man walks towards a car that has been completely flattened and pushed into a building by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi, causing thousands of homes to collapse, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centers. Emergency services fear that the death toll could rise into the thousands as rescue teams made contact with the nearby cities of Donggala and Mamuju and strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. less
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
A man walks towards a car that has been completely flattened and pushed into a building by a tsunami, on October 01, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Over 844 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered ... more
-
People drive past a washed up boat and collapsed buildings in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - The death toll from the Indonesian quake-tsunami nearly doubled to 832 but was expected to rise further after a disaster that has left the island of Sulawesi reeling. less
Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
People drive past a washed up boat and collapsed buildings in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - The death toll from the ... more
-
Residents queue to board a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Indonesian Air Force, as they are being evacuated after the earthquake and tsunami that hit the city, at Mutiara airport SIS Al-Jufrie, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on September 30, 2018. less
Photo: Getty Images
Residents queue to board a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Indonesian Air Force, as they are being evacuated after the earthquake and tsunami that hit the city, at Mutiara airport SIS Al-Jufrie, Palu, ... more
-
Rescue personnel evacuate earthquake survivor Ida, a food vendor, from the rubble of a collapsed restaurant in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on September 30, 2018, following the September 28 earthquake and tsunami. - The death toll in Indonesia's quake-tsunami disaster nearly doubled to more than 800 on September 30, as ill-equipped rescuers struggled to reach scores of trapped victims, health officials resorted to mass burials and desperate residents looted shops for food and water. less
Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue personnel evacuate earthquake survivor Ida, a food vendor, from the rubble of a collapsed restaurant in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on September 30, 2018, following the September 28 earthquake and ... more
-
A man attempts to ride his motorcycle through the mud in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelinginto the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said on September 29, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. less
Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
A man attempts to ride his motorcycle through the mud in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area. - Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful ... more
-
An earth remover works to clear debris from the collapsed Roa Roa hotel in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018. - The death toll from the Indonesian quake-tsunami nearly doubled to 832 but was expected to rise further after a disaster that has left the island of Sulawesi reeling. less
Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
An earth remover works to clear debris from the collapsed Roa Roa hotel in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018. - The death toll from the Indonesian quake-tsunami nearly doubled to 832 but was ... more
Photo: Arimacs Wilander/AP
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Rescuers were scrambling Sunday to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings where voices could be heard screaming for help after a massive earthquake in Indonesia spawned a deadly tsunami two days ago. (AP Photo/Arimacs Wilander) less
Photo: Arimacs Wilander/AP
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Rescuers were scrambling Sunday to try to find trapped ... more
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — As officials began burying hundreds of dead in a mass grave Monday, thousands of survivors of a devastating earthquake and tsunami converged on the airport of this heavily damaged Indonesian city and clamored to leave, saying there was little to eat and their homes were unsafe.
The confirmed death toll of 844, mostly from the city of Palu, is expected to rise as authorities reach areas that were cut off by the disaster. The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at dusk Friday and generated a tsunami said to have been as high as 6 meters (20 feet) in places.
Search-and-rescue teams combed destroyed homes and buildings, including a collapsed eight-story hotel, for any trapped survivors, but they needed more heavy equipment to clear the rubble.
Many people were believed trapped under shattered houses in Palu's Balaroa neighborhood, where the earthquake caused the ground to heave up and down violently, said disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
In the city's Petobo section, the quake caused loose, wet soil to liquefy, creating a thick, heavy mud that caused massive damage. "In Petobo, it is estimated that there are still hundreds of victims buried in mud," Nugroho said.
Residents who found loved ones — alive and dead — over the weekend expressed frustration that it took rescue teams until Monday to reach Petobo.
Desperation was evident across Palu, a city of more than 380,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.
About 3,000 residents flocked to its airport, trying to board military aircraft or one of the few commercial flights, local TV reported. Video showed some of them screaming in anger because they were not able to get on a departing military plane.
"We have not eaten for three days!" one woman yelled. "We just want to be safe!"
Nearly 50,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Palu alone, Nugroho said, and hospitals were overwhelmed.
The Indonesian air force confirmed that a Hercules aircraft carrying an unspecified number of survivors was able to leave Palu for South Sulawesi's capital of Makassar.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo authorized the acceptance of international help, Nugroho said, adding that generators, heavy equipment and tents were among the most-needed items. The European Union and 10 countries have offered assistance, including the United States, Australia and China, he said.
"We will send food today, as much as possible with several aircraft," Widodo told reporters in the capital, Jakarta, adding that a supply of fuel was also set to arrive.
Hundreds of people were lined up for fuel at gas stations across Palu, with waiting cars snarling traffic amid neighborhoods with fences painted with the red and white colors of the Indonesian flag.
Groups of children, some smiling but others with anxious expressions, stood in the middle of roads holding boxes for cash donations. Signs were displayed along roads, saying "We need Food" and "We need support." Another asked about the whereabouts of their local political leader.
Three days after the powerful waves struck, the coastline at Palu remained strewn with rubble and a few brightly colored cargo containers poking out of the water. Those buildings that still stood near the water were ruined shells.
A heavily damaged mosque was half submerged, and a shopping mall was reduced to a crumpled hulk. A large bridge with yellow arches collapsed.
The city is built around a narrow bay that apparently magnified the force of the tsunami as the waves raced into the tight inlet. Nugroho said water was reported as high as 6 meters (20 feet) in places.
Rescuers searching a collapsed building Monday night were able to remove 38-year-old Sapri Nusin alive from the rubble.
Indonesian TV showed a conscious Nusin talking to his rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency, known as Basarnas, as they worked by flashlight. He was carried away on a stretcher, although his condition was not known.
Elsewhere in Palu, Edi Setiawan said he and fellow residents rescued five children and four adults, including a pregnant woman. His sister and father, however, did not survive.
"My sister was found embracing her father," he said. "My mother was able to survive after struggling against the mud and being rescued by villagers."
On Sunday night, a 25-year-old woman was rescued Sunday evening at the toppled Roa-Roa Hotel, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency, which released photos of her on a stretcher.
Novry Wullur of Indonesia's search and rescue agency said Nurul Istiharah, 15, managed to survive after being trapped inside her house after it collapsed. Her mother and niece were dead next to her, and she was submerged in water up to her neck and was in danger of drowning before her legs were finally freed. She was being treated for hypothermia.
The official death toll of 844 was released by Nugroho on Monday, an increase of only 12 from the previous day, with nearly all from Palu. The regencies of Donggala, Sigi and Parigi Moutong — with a combined population of 1.2 million — had yet to be fully assessed.
Officials dug a trench 10 meters by 100 meters (33 feet by 330 feet) in Palu and began laying the dead in brightly colored body bags side by side.
Local army commander Tiopan Aritonang said 545 bodies would be brought to the grave from one hospital alone.
The trench can be enlarged if needed, said Willem Rampangilei, chief of Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency.
"This must be done as soon as possible for health and religious reasons," he said. Indonesia is majority Muslim, and religious custom calls for burials soon after death, typically within one day.
Local military spokesman Mohammad Thorir said the area adjacent to a public cemetery can hold 1,000 bodies. All of the victims, coming from hospitals, have been photographed to help families locate where their relatives were buried.
Video showed residents walking from body bag to body bag, opening the tops to check if they could identify faces.
Around midday, teams of workers, their mouths covered by masks, carried 18 bodies to the trench as a backhoe waited to push soil on top of the dead. More burials were expected to follow.
Nugroho said 114 foreigners were in Palu and Donggala during the disaster. All were accounted for except one Belgian, one South Korean and six French.
It was the latest natural disaster to hit Indonesia, which is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries. More recently, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.
Indonesia is a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands home to 260 million people. Roads and infrastructure are poor in many areas, making access difficult in the best of conditions.
___
Associated Press writers Margie Mason, Todd Pitman, Ali Kotarumalos and Chris Nusatya in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed.