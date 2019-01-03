Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon's far side

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.

The official China Central Television says Thursday the lunar explorer Chang'e 4 had touched down at 10:26 a.m.

The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon.

The pioneering landing demonstrates China's growing ambitions as a space power.