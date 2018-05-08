Slopes of volcano offer affordable piece of paradise, risks
Caleb Jones, Associated Press
Updated 3:29 am, Tuesday, May 8, 2018
This May 6, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the lava lake at the summit of Kilauea near Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo shows some of the 1990 lava flow from Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Kalapana, a town south of the Leilani Estates subdivision, Hawaii. Hawaii officials said the decimated homes were in the subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the Kilauea volcano. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
Kilauea Volcano eruption: A timeline of photos
April 23, 2018: An intrusion of magma
USGS reports: "On Kīlauea Volcano's East Rift Zone, the perched lava pond in Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō's west pit remains active. Additional overflows of the pond levees have been slowly filling the bottom of the west pit and raising the floor." less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey
April 23, 2018: Lava from Kilauea's summit lava lake overflows intermittently out of its Overlook crater onto the floor of Halemaumau Crater
In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a helicopter view of Kilauea Volcano's Halemaumau crater shows the extent of the largest overflow (silver gray) of the lava lake in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Lava from Kilauea's summit lava lake continues to overflow intermittently out of its Overlook crater onto the floor of Halemaumau Crater, after recording its largest overflow since the summit vent opened up 10 years ago. less
Photo: USGS, AP
April 23, 2018: Intrusion of magma triggers earthquakes
Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. This April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the extent of the large overflow of a lava lake in Kilauea Volcano near Honolulu, Hawaii. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited, AP
April 24, 2018: Kilauea Volcano's summit lava lake overflows
In this April 24, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's summit lava lake overflows onto Halemaumau Crater in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Lava from Kilauea's summit lava lake continues to overflow intermittently out of its Overlook crater onto the floor of Halemaumau Crater, after recording its largest overflow since the summit vent opened up 10 years ago. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists noted overflows again Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m., after two episodes of activity Tuesday. (M. Patrick/U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: USGS, AP
April 30, 2018: Magma intrusion and earthquakes continue
This April 30, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows shows a layer of red ash on top of an active lava flow with surface breakouts in Kilauea Volcano near Honolulu, Hawaii. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited, AP
April 30, 2018: Crater floor of the Puu Oo vent collapses as magma piles up
As lava piles up in Puu Oo vent, the crater floor collapses. Officials from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory warn the series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent could trigger a new eruption of lava. (In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.) (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: USGS, AP
May 1, 2018: Small lava flow spatter erupts from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent
This May 1, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a small lava flow (lighter in color) and spatter that erupted from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent of Kilauea Volcano near Honolulu, Hawaii. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited, AP
May 1, 2018: Collapse of Puu Oo crater floor produces large amounts of red ash
USGS reports: "The collapse of the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō crater floor yesterday (April 30) produced a large amount of red ash that was deposited around Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, as well as blown farther downwind, with a thin dusting of ash reaching uprift as far as Mauna Ulu. This photo, taken between 1-2 km (0.6-1.2 miles) from the 61g vent, shows a layer of red ash on top of active 61g lava flow surface breakouts." less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey
May 1, 2018: Cracks appear in roads in and around Leilani Estates
USGS reports, "Puna residents reported to HVO geologists the recent appearance of ground cracks on a couple of roads in and around Leilani Estates. No steaming or heat were observed to originate from the cracks, and the cracks are currently still small (no more than several inches across). These cracks result from deformation of the ground surface due to the underlying intrusion of magma. Earthquake activity remains elevated in this area due to the ongoing intrusion." less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey
May 3, 2018: Magnitude-5.0 earthquake strikes the Big Island
The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers on Monday. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. less
Photo: USGS
May 3, 2018: A plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
May 3, 2018: Nearly 1,500 residents ordered to evacuate
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo crater, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
May 3, 2018: Lava pours out of a crack in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geolgogical Survey Via AP, AP
May 3, 2018: Lava burns in Leilani Estates subdivision
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geolgogical Survey Via AP, AP
May 3, 2018: Red ash continues to spew from the Puu Oo vent
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geolgogical Survey Via AP, AP
May 3, 2018: Huge cloud of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geolgogical Survey Via AP, AP
May 3, 2018: Roads around Kilauea Volcano blocked off to traffic
A driver makes a U-turn as the road was blocked by authorities after Hawaii County ordered evacuations for all of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, Hawaii, Thursday, May 3, 2018, following eruption of Kilauea volcano. (KHON via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) geologist collects samples of spatter for laboratory analysis in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey, AP
In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a lava flow moves across Makamae Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey, AP
In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP) less
Photo: Scott Wiggers, AP
In this photo from video a lava flow advancing down a road is seen from less than 10 feet away in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP) less
Photo: Scott Wiggers, AP
In this photo taken from video Scott Wiggers, of Apau Hawaii Tours, feels warmth from a fissure in a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP) less
Photo: Scott Wiggers, AP
In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, USGS scientists monitoring the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Leilani Estates walk past spatter that erupted from a fissure on Leilani Avenue, in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey, AP
This photo shows some of the 1990 lava flow from Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Kalapana, a town south of the Leilani Estates subdivision, Hawaii. Hawaii officials said the decimated homes were in the subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the Kilauea volcano. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
Residents of the Leilani Estates queue in a line to enter the subdivision to gather possessions from their homes, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air in Hawaii's recent Kilauea volcanic eruption, and some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
Smoke and volcanic gases rise from the Leilani Estates, Sunday, May 6, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air in Hawaii's recent Kilauea volcanic eruption, and some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
A structure is seen atop the 1990 lava flow from Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Kalapana, Hawaii. Kilauea has been erupting continuously since 1983. In 1990, when lava poured into Kalapana on the Big Island's southern coast, parked cars lined the roads and people crowded in to watch. Kilauea hasn't been the kind of volcano that shoots lava from its summit into the sky, causing widespread destruction. It tends to ooze lava from fissures in its sides. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
Residents evacuate as lava continues to overrun Hookupu Street, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) less
Photo: Jamm Aquino, AP
In this Sunday, May 6, 2018, photo, lava creeps onto the pavement on Luana Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) less
Photo: Jamm Aquino, AP
Leilani Estates resident Sam Knox watches the lava stretch across the road, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Knox's home is less than a few hundred yards from the lava flow and he does not have any plans to evacuate. Knox is hopeful the lava will not take his home. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
In this Sunday, May 6, 2018, photo, Leilani Estates resident Lucina Aquilina drives near lava on Luana Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) less
Photo: Jamm Aquino, AP
CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO AQUILINA INSTEAD OF AQULINA - In this Sunday, May 6, 2018, photo, Leilani Estates residents Elizabeth Kerekgyarto, right, and Lucina Aquilina embrace before parting ways outside Kerekgyarto's home at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) less
Photo: Jamm Aquino, AP
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — As lava crawled down Leilani Road in a hissing, popping mass, Cheryl Griffith stood in its path and placed a plant in a crack in the ground as an offering to the Native Hawaiian volcano goddess, Pele.
Griffith lives in Leilani Estates, a subdivision on the Big Island where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano has burst through the ground, destroying more than two dozen homes and resulting in evacuation orders for nearly 2,000 people. But the 61-year-old did not leave.
"I love this place, and I've been around the volcano for a while," Griffith said. "I'm just not one to rush off."
For many people outside Hawaii, it's hard to understand why anyone would risk living near an active volcano with such destructive power. But the slopes of Kilauea offer affordable land and a lush rural setting that attract a hardy breed of independent people. The landscape contrasts sharply with the state's more expensive real estate on Oahu and Maui, and the bustling capital of Honolulu.
Amber Makuakane, a 37-year-old teacher and single mother of two, lost her three-bedroom house to the lava. She grew up here and lived in the house for nine years. Her parents also live in Leilani Estates.
"The volcano and the lava — it's always been a part of my life," she said. "It's devastating ... but I've come to terms with it."
On Sunday, some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated were allowed to return briefly to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities. They will be able to do so each day as long as authorities believe it is safe.
The subdivision lies within the Puna District, a region of mostly unpaved roads of volcanic rock about a 30-minute drive from the coastal town of Hilo. Everyone in the district lives on the volcano.
The people here are largely self-sufficient and understand the risks of their location. Many cannot get homeowner's insurance.
Griffith said that is the hardest part of this lifestyle — they won't be able to recoup losses. Moments later, an explosion came from a nearby burning house.
Puna has thick jungle as well as dark fields of lava rock from past eruptions. The gently sloping volcano dips from its summit to Puna's white sand beaches and jagged sea cliffs.
The region has macadamia nut farms and other agriculture along with multimillion-dollar homes with manicured lawns. Other houses are modest, sitting on small lots with old cars and trucks scattered about.
Homeowners use rainwater-catch tanks and cesspools or septic tanks. Many rely on solar power, and some live entirely off the electrical grid.
Sam Knox, 65, who was born in Hawaii and now lives just a few hundred feet from a volcanic fissure, said he decided not to leave, despite the nearby explosions and the lava being hurled into the sky and flowing across his neighbor's property.
"It was roaring sky high. It was incredible. ... Rocks were flying out of the ground," he said. Much of the area filled with lava in just four hours.
Kilauea (pronounced kill-ah-WAY'-ah) is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has been erupting continuously since 1983. There's no indication when this particular lava flow might stop or how far it might spread. Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey expect the flow to continue until more magma drains from the system.
Knox has some belongings packed in case he has to make a fast escape.
"I decided to stay because I wanted to experience this in my life," he said. "I'm ready to actually evacuate, but if I don't have to evacuate, I'm just going to keep staying here because I don't have no other home to go to."
This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Amber Makuakane's name.
Associated Press writers Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Sophia Yan in Honolulu contributed to this report.