Management shift begins at US nuclear weapons lab

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has cleared the way for a new management team to begin taking over one of the nation's top nuclear weapons laboratories.

The National Nuclear Security Administration issued an official notice to proceed to Triad National Security LLC on Monday, marking the beginning of a transition at Los Alamos National Laboratory that will take four months.

Triad is made up of Ohio-based Battelle Memorial Institute, Texas A&M University and the University of California.

The group was announced in June as the winning bidder of an estimated $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage the lab, which was been grappling with safety lapses and missed goals.

Triad has named Thomas Mason as the lab's director designate. He currently serves as senior vice president for Battelle's global lab operations and he's a former director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory.