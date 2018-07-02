Photo: AP
Image 1of/22

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 22
This image of Ceres' limb was obtained by NASA's Dawn spacecraft on May 30, 2018 from an altitude of about 280 miles. Dawn has been orbiting Ceres since 2015, after first exploring the asteroid Vesta. They’re located in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. (NASA via AP) less
This image of Ceres' limb was obtained by NASA's Dawn spacecraft on May 30, 2018 from an altitude of about 280 miles. Dawn has been orbiting Ceres since 2015, after first exploring the asteroid Vesta. They’re ... more
Photo: AP
Image 2 of 22
This image showing landslides along Occator Crater's rim was obtained by NASA's Dawn spacecraft on June 9, 2018 from an altitude of about 27 miles. Dawn has been orbiting Ceres since 2015, after first exploring the asteroid Vesta. They’re located in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.(NASA via AP) less
This image showing landslides along Occator Crater's rim was obtained by NASA's Dawn spacecraft on June 9, 2018 from an altitude of about 27 miles. Dawn has been orbiting Ceres since 2015, after first exploring ... more
Photo: AP
Image 3 of 22
Click through to see the evolution of NASA's space suits
Click through to see the evolution of NASA's space suits
Image 4 of 22

Mercury space suit

Years active: 1959 through early 1970s

Mercury space suit

Years active: 1959 through early 1970s

Photo: NASA
Image 5 of 22

Mercury space suit

Years active: 1959 through early 1970s

Mercury space suit

Years active: 1959 through early 1970s

Photo: Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images
Image 6 of 22

Gemini space suits

Years active: 1960s

Gemini space suits

Years active: 1960s

Photo: NASA
Image 7 of 22

Gemini space suits

Years active: 1960s

Gemini space suits

Years active: 1960s
Photo: NASA
Image 8 of 22

Gemini space suits

Years active: 1960s

Gemini space suits

Years active: 1960s
Photo: Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images
Image 9 of 22

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Photo: NASA
Image 10 of 22

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Photo: Space Frontiers/Getty Images
Image 11 of 22

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Photo: NASA
Image 12 of 22

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Apollo space suits

Years active: 1968-1975

Photo: NASA
Image 13 of 22

Skylab space suits

Years active: early 1970s

Skylab space suits

Years active: early 1970s

Photo: NASA
Image 14 of 22

Skylab space suits

Years active: early 1970s

Skylab space suits

Years active: early 1970s

Photo: NASA
Image 15 of 22

Space Shuttle ejection escape suit

Years active: 1981-1982

Space Shuttle ejection escape suit

Years active: 1981-1982

Photo: Science & Society Picture Library/SSPL Via Getty Images
Image 16 of 22

Launch Entry Suit

Years active: 1988-1994

Launch Entry Suit

Years active: 1988-1994

Photo: NASA
Image 17 of 22

Launch Entry Suit

Years active: 1988-1994

Launch Entry Suit

Years active: 1988-1994

Photo: NASA
Image 18 of 22

Advanced Crew Escape Suit

Years active: 1990s

Advanced Crew Escape Suit

Years active: 1990s

Photo: NASA
Image 19 of 22

Advanced Crew Escape Suit

Years active: 1990s

Advanced Crew Escape Suit

Years active: 1990s

Photo: NASA
Image 20 of 22

Extravehicular Mobility Unit

Years active: 1982- present

Extravehicular Mobility Unit

Years active: 1982- present

Photo: Science & Society Picture Library/SSPL Via Getty Images
Image 21 of 22

Extravehicular Mobility Unit

Years active: 1982- present

Extravehicular Mobility Unit

Years active: 1982- present

Photo: NASA
Image 22 of 22

Extravehicular Mobility Unit

Years active: 1982- present

Extravehicular Mobility Unit

Years active: 1982- present

Photo: Photo 12/UIG Via Getty Images

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Dawn spacecraft is sending back incredible close-ups of the dwarf planet Ceres.

The spacecraft has been circling Ceres since 2015. In June, it reached its lowest orbit yet, skimming the surface from just 22 miles (35 kilometers) up.

The latest pictures released Monday offer unprecedented views of a huge impact crater known for its bright salty deposits. Landslides are clearly visible on the rim.

Now Playing:

Researchers at Brown University recently determined that there could be a significantly greater amount of organic material on Ceres than previously estimated.

Media: GeoBeats

Chief engineer Marc Rayman of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, says the results are better than hoped.

Before arriving at Ceres, Dawn explored the asteroid Vesta. Both are in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Launched in 2007 with an ion engine, Dawn is nearing the end of its extended mission. NASA expects the spacecraft to last just another few months.