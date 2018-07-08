FILE - This Oct. 15, 1965 photo shows a "Fat Man" nuclear bomb of the type tested at Trinity Site, N.M, and dropped on Nagasaki, Japan in 1945, on view for the public at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory Museum. Thursday, July 16, 2015 marks the 70th anniversary of the Trinity Test in southern New Mexico comes amid renewed interest in the Manhattan Project thanks to new books, online video testimonies and the WGN America drama series �Manhattan. less
Photo: AP
FILE - This Oct. 15, 1965 photo shows a "Fat Man" nuclear bomb of the type tested at Trinity Site, N.M, and dropped on Nagasaki, Japan in 1945, on view for the public at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory ... more
LOS ALAMOS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Simple housing for the workers involved in the top secret Manhattan Project, ie the building of the atomic bomb. (Photo by Los Alamos National Laboratory/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) less
Photo: Los Alamos National Laboratory
LOS ALAMOS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Simple housing for the workers involved in the top secret Manhattan Project, ie the building of the atomic bomb. (Photo by Los Alamos National Laboratory/The LIFE ... more
A photograph on display at The Bradbury Science Museum shows the first thermonuclear test on October 31, 1952. The museum is Los Alamos National Laboratory's window to the public. The Museum displays the Laboratory's current research and presents the history of the Laboratory's role in the Manhattan Project during World War II. (photograph on display in the Bradbury Science museum, photo copied by Joe Raedle) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A photograph on display at The Bradbury Science Museum shows the first thermonuclear test on October 31, 1952. The museum is Los Alamos National Laboratory's window to the public. The Museum displays the ... more
FILE - This Sept. 9, 1945, file photo Gen. Leslie R. Groves, right, and Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, who cooperated on the development of the atomic bomb, survey the area in Alamogordo, N.M., where a tower once stood before the test bomb exploded. When Oppenheimer invited the top scientists to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon, no one really knew what the results were going to be. What they did know was that they had to succeed at all costs. The Los Alamos Monitor reports the once-secret city on Saturday, June 30, 2018, marked 75 years of discovery at Los Alamos National Laboratory with a day of speeches and activities. less
Photo: File, AP
FILE - This Sept. 9, 1945, file photo Gen. Leslie R. Groves, right, and Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, who cooperated on the development of the atomic bomb, survey the area in Alamogordo, N.M., where a tower once ... more
FILE - This Feb. 25, 1955 file photo shows a general view of the main gate to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, in New Mexico, where scientists developed and tested the first atomic weapon. A new PBS special looks into the creation of the atomic bomb in the city of Los Alamos and will feature newly-restored footage of nuclear weaponry. (AP Photo/File) less
Photo: STF
FILE - This Feb. 25, 1955 file photo shows a general view of the main gate to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, in New Mexico, where scientists developed and tested the first atomic weapon. A new PBS special ... more
A photograph on display at The Bradbury Science Museum shows the first atomic bomb test On July 16, 1945, at 5:29:45am, at Trinity Site in New Mexico, U.S.A. The museum is Los Alamos National Laboratory's window to the public. The museum displays the laboratory's current research and presents the history of the laboratory's role in the Manhattan Project during World War II. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Contributor
A photograph on display at The Bradbury Science Museum shows the first atomic bomb test On July 16, 1945, at 5:29:45am, at Trinity Site in New Mexico, U.S.A. The museum is Los Alamos National Laboratory's ... more
A photograph on display at The Bradbury Science Museum shows a hydrogen bomb test on June 24, 1957. The museum is Los Alamos National Laboratory's window to the public. The Museum displays the Laboratory's current research and presents the history of the Laboratory's role in the Manhattan Project during World War II. (photo by Joe Raedle) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A photograph on display at The Bradbury Science Museum shows a hydrogen bomb test on June 24, 1957. The museum is Los Alamos National Laboratory's window to the public. The Museum displays the Laboratory's ... more
JAN 11 1949; This picture is the first aerial photograph of Los Alamos, N.M., and was taken exclusively for Denver Post by the Los Alamos Photographic laboratory. Shown in the air view are the old and new housing developments at the atomic bomb city, the newly completed civic centre, and the location of the synthetic community on a high mesa in the Jemez mountains. Los Alamos still has a housing shortage, but 350 stucco buildings have been erected and 150 more are under construction. Two hundred prefabricated steel houses also have arrived at the project. (Photo By The Denver Post via Getty Images) less
Photo: The Denver Post
JAN 11 1949; This picture is the first aerial photograph of Los Alamos, N.M., and was taken exclusively for Denver Post by the Los Alamos Photographic laboratory. Shown in the air view are the old and new ... more
This undated aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. When J. Robert Oppenheimer invited the top scientists to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon, no one really knew what the results were going to be. What they did know was that they had to succeed at all costs. The Los Alamos Monitor reports the once-secret city on Saturday, June 30, 2018, marked 75 years of discovery at Los Alamos National Laboratory with a day of speeches and activities. (The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File) less
Photo: AP
This undated aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. When J. Robert Oppenheimer invited the top scientists to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon, no ... more
FILE - This June 29, 2011 file photo shows the Los Alamos Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. When J. Robert Oppenheimer invited the top scientists to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon, no one really knew what the results were going to be. What they did know was that they had to succeed at all costs. The Los Alamos Monitor reports the once-secret city on Saturday, June 30, 2018, marked 75 years of discovery at Los Alamos National Laboratory with a day of speeches and activities. less
Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP
FILE - This June 29, 2011 file photo shows the Los Alamos Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. When J. Robert Oppenheimer invited the top scientists to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon, no ... more
DO NOT USE. SUNSET MAGAZINE CONTENT ONLY.
Southwest runner-up: Los Alamos, NM
Population: 11,963
Median home price: $255,000
This place is more than just a historical landmark—it’s an actual town, and a bang-up one at that. Thanks to Los Alamos National Laboratory (yes, home to the Manhattan Project), tech jobs are plentiful, and though housing prices aren’t as low as elsewhere in the state, Los Alamos offers better schools and little crime. And, because this is New Mexico, property taxes are still far lower than elsewhere in the West. Scenery? The town is ringed by the cliff dwellings of Bandelier National Monument, a half-dozen pueblos, Santa Fe, and the eerily beautiful Valles Caldera National Preserve. less
Photo: Visions Of America/UIG Via Getty Images
DO NOT USE. SUNSET MAGAZINE CONTENT ONLY.
Southwest runner-up: Los Alamos, NM
Population: 11,963
Median home price: $255,000
This place is more than just a historical landmark—it’s an actual town, and a ... more
Workers attaching world's first atomic device to test tower prior to its July 16 detonation the desert site designated Trinity, located on the Almogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range, now part of the northern end of the US Army's White Sands Missile Range in the Jornada del Muerto Valley. New Mexico July 14, 1945. (Photo by Los Alamos National Laboratory/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images) less
Photo: Los Alamos National Laboratory
Workers attaching world's first atomic device to test tower prior to its July 16 detonation the desert site designated Trinity, located on the Almogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range, now part of the northern end ... more
LOS ALAMOS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Pair of scientists working on the top secret Manhattan Project, the building of the atomic bomb, manually haul out container of radioactive material from a shed. (Photo by Los Alamos National Laboratory/Time & Lif less
Photo: Los Alamos National Laboratory
LOS ALAMOS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Pair of scientists working on the top secret Manhattan Project, the building of the atomic bomb, manually haul out container of radioactive material from a shed. (Photo ... more
ALAMOGORDO, UNITED STATES - JULY 16: Manhattan Project officials, including Dr. Robert J. Oppenheimer (white hat) & next to him General Leslie Groves, inspect detonation site of the Trinity atomic bomb test. (Photo by Los Alamos National Laboratory/Time less
Photo: Los Alamos National Laboratory, Getty Images
ALAMOGORDO, UNITED STATES - JULY 16: Manhattan Project officials, including Dr. Robert J. Oppenheimer (white hat) & next to him General Leslie Groves, inspect detonation site of the Trinity atomic bomb test. ... more
Image labeled '2.0 Sec' of the first Nuclear Test, codenamed 'Trinity', conducted by Los Alamos National Laboratory at Alamogordo, New Mexico circa 1945. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
Image labeled '2.0 Sec' of the first Nuclear Test, codenamed 'Trinity', conducted by Los Alamos National Laboratory at Alamogordo, New Mexico circa 1945. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
Photo: Fotosearch, Getty Images
Nuclear Physics, Personalities, pic: circa July 1945, Robert (Julius) Oppenheimer, left, pictured with Brigadier General Leslie Groves at the site of the Atom Bomb test explosion at Alamogordo, New Mexico, US, Nuclear Physicist, Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), was leader of the atomic bomb project set up at the Los Alamos laboratory, in New Mexico, during World War Two less
Photo: Rolls Press/Popperfoto, Getty Images
Nuclear Physics, Personalities, pic: circa July 1945, Robert (Julius) Oppenheimer, left, pictured with Brigadier General Leslie Groves at the site of the Atom Bomb test explosion at Alamogordo, New Mexico, US, ... more
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — When J. Robert Oppenheimer invited top scientists, engineers and technicians to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon, no one really knew what the results would be.
What they did know was that they had to succeed at all costs since intelligence reports indicated Germany and its allies were working toward the same goal.
The once-secret city of Los Alamos is marking 75 years of discovery at Los Alamos National Laboratory, which still plays a key role in maintaining the United States' nuclear weapons cache. The facility also still conducts research on everything from renewable energy technology to public health concerns and the effects of insects on stressed forests.
The anniversary comes as the lab prepares for a shift in leadership. The U.S. Energy Department recently awarded the multibillion-dollar contract to manage Los Alamos to Triad National Security LLC, a company made up of the University of California, Texas A&M and Battelle Memorial Institute.
The University of California has played a management role since the beginning, and in late 2015 federal officials announced they would be putting the contract out to bid since the management team failed to earn high performance reviews.
Los Alamos lab has struggled with safety lapses involving the handling of plutonium and radioactive waste and was found responsible for a 2014 radiation release that forced the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository to close for nearly three years.
The federal government recently tasked the lab with annually building at least 30 plutonium cores, which are used to trigger nuclear weapons.
The lab marked its anniversary earlier this month with a day of speeches and activities, the Los Alamos Monitor reported .
Just yards from where plans for the first nuclear bomb were developed, Los Alamos lab director Terry Wallace told a crowd about what Oppenheimer's ideas meant to the world and New Mexico's future.
"Over a series of lectures, they came up with a plan, and that plan was to do something they had never done before," Wallace said.
"They weren't going to be just physicists. They weren't going to be just chemists. They weren't going to be just engineers," he said. "They had to be able to have the world's best technicians. They had to be able to have the world's best craft to be able to build the facilities around us."
Wallace said the United States has been served ever since by that initial blueprint for bringing together a talented workforce to solve some of the world's most difficult problems.
As lab employees roamed downtown admiring antique fire engines and cars on display as part of the anniversary celebration, their children played laser tag at the park and slurped ice cones. There were also demonstrations at the nearby Bradbury Science Museum.
In one booth lining Central Avenue, lab employee Michael Nesmith was gathering signatures as part of an effort to get a Virginia class nuclear attack submarine named the "USS Los Alamos."
Nesmith and his committee have been working on the campaign since 2016. He said it was the least he could do for a national laboratory that has done so much.
"The impact has been dramatic, not just in ending the bloodiest conflict in the world, but ever since then," he said. "Medical isotopes, all kinds of things. ... It's hard to comprehend everything that's been done here."
___
Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com