Scientists find possible new species in Caribbean waters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. scientists have wrapped up a 22-day mission exploring waters around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with the deepest dives ever recorded in the region.

They found a rare shark embryo, 2-meter (7 feet) high corals and sponges with sharp edges, among hundreds of other things.

Daniel Wagner was the expedition coordinator with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He told The Associated Press on Wednesday that scientists collected 89 samples overall and will now start to analyze them. He said scientists believe they may have found several new species, although it will take years to confirm.

Scientists also mapped geological features up to 3 miles (5,000 meters) deep, covering an area close to 5,792 square miles (15,000 square kilometers).