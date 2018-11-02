Supreme Court won't stop climate change lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining for now to stop a lawsuit filed by young activists who say the government isn't doing enough to prevent climate change.

The Supreme Court said Friday it would not extend an order it had previously entered temporarily stopping the case from going forward. Trial in the case had been scheduled to begin Oct. 29 in Eugene, Oregon, before the high court temporarily stopped the case.

The federal government under the Obama and Trump administrations has tried repeatedly to get the case dismissed since it was filed in 2015.

Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch said they would have extended the halt to the case.