PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the eruption of a Hawaii volcano that sent molten lava through forest land and bubbling up on paved streets (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
Authorities say a magnitude-6.9 earthquake that hit Hawaii's Big Island is the largest to strike in more than four decades.
Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Director Chip McCreery says a magnitude-7.5 earthquake rocked the island in 1975. Magnitude-6.7 earthquakes hit in 1983 and 2006.
Friday's temblor came amid a series of quakes as lava breaks out from new vents in the Earth from Kilauea volcano.
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory spokeswoman Janet Babb says scientists are processing data from the earthquakes to see if they're affecting the eruption.
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption. (Shane Turpin via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin, AP
Photo: Shane Turpin, AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin, AP
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii Friday, May 4, 2018. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers on Monday. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. (Kevan Kamibayashi/U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Kevan Kamibayashi / U.S. Geological Survey
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin/AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin/AP
This May 1, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a small lava flow (lighter in color) and spatter that erupted from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited/AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo crater, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Thursday, May 3, 2018. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin/AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
A driver makes a U-turn as the road was blocked by authorities after Hawaii County ordered evacuations for all of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, Hawaii, Thursday, May 3, 2018, following eruption of Kilauea volcano. (KHON via AP) less
Photo: AP
This May 1, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the eruption at the summit of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited/AP
This April 30, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows shows a layer of red ash on top of an active lava flow with surface breakouts in Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited/AP
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption. Due to unsafe conditions in the area, authorities were not allowing residents back to their homes. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
National guardsmen stand across from the entrance to Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Authorities stationed at an entrance to the Leilani Estates refuse entrance to a resident, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Due to unsafe conditions in the area, authorities were not allowing residents back to their homes, Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Hawaii Fire Department battalion chief Darwin Okinaka points to a map where recent volcanic eruptions have occurred on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Civil defense has set up a command center at the entrance to the subdivision, and authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
A person carrying bedding enters the Pahoa Regional Center, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The center has become an evacuation shelter with nearby residents staying there because of recent volcanic activity in the area. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
The Hawaii civil defense command center sits at the entrance to Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Friday, May 4, 2018. A volcanic eruption is taking place in the subdivision and authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Red Cross volunteers sit at the entrance of an evacuation shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Residents at a nearby neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes due to a lava eruption in the area. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Volcano evacuee Stella Calio, a resident of Leilani Estates, watches social media videos of the volcanic eruption that took place just blocks from her home, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Calio, her husband, and two dogs are staying at a shelter a few miles from the lava eruption. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption. Due to unsafe conditions in the area, authorities were not allowing residents back to their homes. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption. Due to unsafe conditions in the area, authorities were not allowing residents back to their homes. less
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii Friday, May 4, 2018. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this image released by the U.S. Geological Survey, steam rises from cracks in the road shortly before a fissure opened up on Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing more than 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This Friday, May 4, 2018 remote image released by U.S. Geological Survey, shows a new lava fissure on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone on Makamae and Leilani Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. Spatter was being thrown roughly 100 ffeet high at the time of this image. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing more than 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: U.S. Geolgogical Survey Via AP, AP
She says magma is moving down the rift zones, which stresses the south flank of the volcano.
___
1:50 p.m.
There are no immediate reports of major damage after a large earthquake struck Hawaii's Big Island near a volcanic eruption that has forced residents to evacuate from their homes.
Hawaii National Guard spokesman Maj. Jeff Hickman says the Hilo airport and the highways didn't sustain any damage from Friday's magnitude-6.9 quake.
Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says the county has yet to conduct a damage assessment.
State Sen. Russell Ruderman says he could feel strong shaking in Hilo. He says merchandise fell off the shelves in a natural food store he owns. He also felt shaking during an earlier magnitude-5.4 earthquake.
He says residents are stressed out about earthquakes while coping with a lava threat from Kilauea volcano that has burned two homes.
___
1:30 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a second large earthquake of magnitude-6.9 has struck on Hawaii's Big Island near a volcanic eruption that has forced residents to evacuate their rural homes.
The earthquake hit about 12:33 p.m. Friday and was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the quake wasn't strong enough to cause a tsunami. No tsunami threat or advisory is in place.
The state transportation department says on Twitter that no damage has been reported to roads.
Before the quake, Hawaii County Civil Defense said a new vent opened near an intersection. There is no activity at a geothermal power plant, which has been taken offline.
___
12:30 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-5.4 earthquake has struck Hawaii's Big Island near where a volcanic eruption has forced residents to evacuate from their rural homes.
Hawaii County Civil Defense says Friday's earthquake was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano. Officials say there's no tsunami threat to the Big Island.
After a week of earthquakes and warning, an eruption began Thursday and continued Friday, with lava spurting from three volcanic vents.
Acting Mayor Wil Okabe says officials are trying to confirm a fourth vent.
He says two homes have burned. He says one owner lives on the U.S. mainland and officials are trying to find the owner of the second home, who is likely in a shelter. Officials are trying to confirm the extent of the damage, but Okabe says the houses likely burned completely.
___
12:15 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-5.0 earthquake has struck Hawaii's Big Island near where a volcanic eruption has forced residents to evacuate from their rural homes.
Hawaii County Civil Defense says Friday's earthquake was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano. Officials say there's no tsunami threat to the Big Island.
After a week of earthquakes and warnings, the eruption that began Thursday threw lava into the sky from a crack in a road and sent another line of molten rock snaking through a forest. The activity continued Friday, with reports of lava spurting from volcanic vents on two streets.
People reported to the Geological Survey's website that they felt light to moderate shaking from Friday's earthquake. It had a depth of 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers).
___
11:45 a.m.
Some residents living near spattering lava in Hawaii are frustrated that they're not being allowed to go home.
Hawaii County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods near the lava flow in the mostly rural Puna district of the Big Island. In addition to the danger from lava, civil defense officials are warning the public about high levels of sulfur dioxide.
Brad Stanfill says the lava is more than three miles (5 kilometers) from his house but he's still not being allowed in. He wants go home to feed his pets and check on his property. He's concerned about reports of looting.
One woman angrily told police guarding Leilani Estates she was going into the area and they couldn't arrest her. She stormed past the police unopposed.
___
11:20 a.m.
Julie Woolsey is hoping the home she built on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano won't burn down.
She lives on a street in the rural Big Island subdivision where a volcanic vent opened up on Thursday. Lava was about 1,000 yards (914 meters) from her house.
She let her chickens loose, loaded her dogs into her truck and evacuated with her daughter and grandson.
At least 1,500 residents in her Leilani Estates subdivision were ordered to evacuate, along with residents of the nearby Lanipuna Gardens subdivision.
State Sen. Russell Ruderman, a Democrat who represents the rural district where the subdivisions are located, estimates no more than 50 people live in Lanipuna.
Woolsey is originally from Oregon and purchased her lot for $35,000 11 years ago after living on Maui became too expensive.
She says she knew she was building on an active volcano but thought a lava threat was a remote possibility.
___
11 a.m.
Hawaii officials say two homes in a rural Big Island subdivision have been burned by lava from an erupting volcano.
Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Friday that authorities are still confirming the extent of the damage.
Scientists say at least three small fissure vents where lava can erupt have opened up in the subdivision after Kilauea volcano erupted.
The U.S. Geological Survey says as of Friday morning there's lava spattering and creating short flows that haven't traveled more than 33 feet (10 meters) from the vents.
The USGS says additional fissure vents in the area are likely.
Officials have ordered that residents evacuate from two subdivisions.
After a week of earthquakes and warnings, the eruption that began Thursday threw lava into the sky from a crack in a road and sent another line of molten rock snaking through a forest.
____
9:15 a.m.
A woman who fled her home after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted says she first started getting nervous when she noticed cracks forming in her neighborhood streets.
Maija (MEYE'-uh) Stenback's house sits just six blocks from a bubbling stream of lava.
She filmed it as the lava splattered across a street before she packed up her car and left with her daughter and grandchildren.
About 1,500 people were evacuated after the volcano erupted Thursday.
Stenbeck also says she smelled sulfur dioxide gas from the eruption. Authorities have warned the gas could hurt the elderly and people with breathing problems.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. At least 100 people were staying in shelters Friday. Stenback was staying with a friend.
__
8 a.m.
Two housing subdivisions near Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Big Island volcano's eruption continues.
Civil defense officials said Friday in a statement that about 1,500 residents of the Leilani Subdivision were ordered to evacuate from about 770 buildings. Residents from the nearby, smaller Lanipuna Gardens Subdivision with 130 lots were also ordered out.
Officials say the eruption is ongoing with lava burning through forest land and bubbling up on two streets in Leilana Estates.
Fire officials also say high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas have been detected in the evacuation zone. They say it's important the elderly, young people and those with respiratory problems to leave immediately.
Two shelters have been opened for residents.
___
6:20 a.m.
Hawaii civil defense officials say extremely high levels of sulfur dioxide gas have been detected in areas near the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island.
They are warning people from those areas that it's very important for elderly and young people and those with respiratory problems to leave immediately.
Exposure to sulfur dioxide gas can cause irritation or burns, sore throats, runny noses, burning eyes and coughing.
Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after the volcano erupted and sent molten lava through forest land and bubbling up on paved streets.
___
5:10 a.m.
Hawaii civil defense officials say the Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island is still erupting.
The officials say in a statement Friday that volcanic vents are erupting on two streets and that residents of two communities are under evacuation orders.
The statement says local emergency officials and National Guard members are helping residents get out of their homes.
Two shelters are open and officials have said more than 100 people are staying at them.
Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after the volcano erupted and sent molten lava through forest land and bubbling up on paved streets.
___
3:55 a.m.
More than 100 people are staying the night in shelters after Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted.
The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
Henry Calio says he noticed cracks in the driveway of his retirement dream home in the community of Leilani Estates. His wife Stella then took a call from an official who told them to get out immediately.
The two feared that they might lose their home.
American Red Cross disaster services director Debbie Weeks says 100 people were staying in one shelter with about 20 more staying outside the shelter in their cars. Seven more people were staying at another shelter.
Weeks says many other evacuees were believed to have headed to the homes of relatives and friends.
___
12 a.m.
Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes on Hawaii's Big Island after the Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets.
Officials couldn't predict how long Thursday's eruption may last. Hawaii's governor activated the National Guard to help with evacuations and provide security for about 770 buildings left empty when residents sought shelter.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Hawaii County officials said steam and lava poured out of a crack in the community of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island.
Images showed lava spurting into the sky from a crack in a road and a line of lava snaking through a forest.
Resident Jeremiah Osuna described the scene as a "curtain of fire."