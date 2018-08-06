A hillside smolders after flames passed through during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Josh Edelson, AP
A tree burns from the inside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Josh Edelson, AP
A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Josh Edelson, AP
A spotter plane banks in front of an air tanker as it drops fire retardant on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Josh Edelson, AP
A truck passes by flames during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Josh Edelson, AP
Towering flames approach a home during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Photo: Josh Edelson, AP
A firefighter monitors a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
Firefighters monitor a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A firefighter walks through smoke while fighting to save Olof Cellars winery in Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A firefighter battles the River Fire as it tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A truck burns at a residence as the Mendocino Complex fire pushes forward in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters attempt to hold the line as flames push into a field during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Smoke rises from a recently burned field during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit cover themselves from smoke and ash created by an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A truck burns at a residence as the Mendocino Complex fire pushes forward in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images
A home burns as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Flames from the River Fire lick behind a home near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
A helicopter drops water as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Don Jones, center, a firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit works with a rake as a wildfire reaches a road Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP) less
Photo: Jose Luis Villegas/AP
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the lines as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit use drip torches to light up a meadow to take fuel from an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Smoke from an advancing wildfire covers a road as firefighters from Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the fire lines Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit takes a rake to flames as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP) less
Photo: Jose Luis Villegas, Associated Press
An air tanker drops retardant on a hillside ahead of the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
An air tanker drops retardant on a hillside ahead of the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A house burns during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows up as the Mendocino Complex fire expands near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A house burns at the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A house burns at the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter watches as a building burns during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew Monday to become the second-largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more severe.
The two fires burning a few miles apart and known as the Mendocino Complex have scorched 428 square miles (1,108 square kilometers) since igniting July 27 about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of San Francisco, the state's firefighting agency said.
The blazes are likely to surpass the largest California wildfire on record, which burned 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers) in December. It killed two people, including a firefighter, and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings before being fully contained on Jan. 12.
Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say. But they also blame cities and towns that are expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.
More than 14,000 firefighters are battling over a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said.
"I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now," he said.
Crews did make progress over the weekend against one of the two blazes in the Mendocino Complex with help from water-dropping aircraft, Cal Fire operations chief Charlie Blankenheim said in a video on Facebook.
But the other one is growing after spreading into the Mendocino National Forest.
The complex of fires, which has burned 75 homes, has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But officials say the twin fires threaten 9,000 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.
Farther north, crews gained ground against a deadly blaze that has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding. It was nearly halfway contained, Cal Fire said.
The wildfire about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of San Francisco started more than two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire. It killed two firefighters and four residents and displaced more than 38,000 people.
Officials began allowing some residents to return to their neighborhoods. But tens of thousands of others were still evacuated.
Another blaze that erupted last week has damaged a historic Northern California resort in the Stanislaus National Forest. The nearly century-old Dardanelle Resort has sustained massive structural damage, though the details were unclear, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.
The rustic lodge 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of San Francisco is nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers cabin and motel rentals along with RV sites, a store and restaurant.
The U.S. Forest Service reported that the fire crossed a highway Sunday evening, forcing crews to retreat from the fire's edge.
The resort owners said in a Facebook post that "at this point it has been confirmed that there is 'massive structural damage.' We are heartbroken and struggling with this news."
___
Follow AP's wildfire coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires