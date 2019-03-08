US regulators clear path for genetically modified salmon

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are giving the green light to salmon genetically modified to grow about twice as fast as normal. But the fish may still face legal challenges before it can be sold domestically.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday lifted an alert had that had prevented Massachusetts-based AquaBounty from importing its salmon eggs to its Indiana growing facility. The agency noted the salmon has already undergone its safety reviews, and that the fish will be required to be labeled as bioengineered.

The move comes despite a pending lawsuit by a coalition of consumer, environmental and fishing groups that challenged the FDA's past approval of the salmon.