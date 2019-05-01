16-year-old migrant boy dies in government custody in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 16-year-old unaccompanied migrant boy from Guatemala who fell ill has died in government custody in Texas.

Officials say the boy was transferred to the care of U.S. Health and Human Services on April 20 and didn't appear ill. But the next morning, he had fever, chills and a headache and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released that day.

He didn't improve and was sent to another hospital, where he was transferred to a third facility, a children's hospital. He died Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Administration for Children's Services says the cause of death is under review.

Since 2015, two other unaccompanied children have died in HHS custody.

The death comes as a surge of unaccompanied children and migrant families cross the U.S.-Mexico border.