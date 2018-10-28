2 injured with burns after explosion levels Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an explosion that leveled an Austin home and sent two people to the hospital with critical burns may have been caused by natural gas.

Austin Fire Division Chief Thayer Smith says preliminary signs point toward a natural gas explosion causing Saturday's blast, which sent debris flying into neighboring yards and ripped off siding of an adjacent house.

The two people injured, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, were expected to survive. Aerial pictures show the house flattened with wood and roofing scattered into the street.

Thayer said no other homes in the neighborhood are believed to be at risk.