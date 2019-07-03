2-year-old Texas boy fatally shot during robbery attempt

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Sheriff's officials say two gunmen who were demanding money shot and killed a 2-year-old boy and seriously wounded his father at a residential complex north of Houston.

Harris County sheriff's Lt. Robert Minchew says the boy, his father and a friend of the father were sitting in an open garage late Tuesday in Spring when they were approached by the suspects.

It's not clear what led to the gunfire but the child was shot and died at the scene. His father was shot multiple times and airlifted to a hospital. The friend was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Minchew says the child's mother came outside after hearing what she thought were fireworks and was accosted by one of the suspects who demanded money from her.

She said she didn't have any and the suspects fled.