2nd suspect jailed in ambush rooftop shooting that killed 2

HOUSTON (AP) — A 20-year-old man is jailed on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting last week of two brothers in an ambush attack from a Houston rooftop.

Houston police say Rene Moreno was arrested Wednesday without incident in the shooting deaths last Thursday of Josue (hoh-SWAY') and Maximo Aguilar. Two others were wounded.

Police already had arrested 18-year-old Marlon Brandon Valdez on Saturday and charged him with capital murder in the shootings. Both are held without bond in the Harris County Jail.

Police say the pair was atop an abandoned home armed with a semi-automatic rifle when they fired on a group of people as they arrived to settle a lingering feud with another group.

Online jail records didn't indicate whether Moreno has an attorney to speak for him.