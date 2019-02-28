3 dead, 1 critically injured in North Texas house fire

CEDAR HILL, Texas (AP) — Three people are dead and a fourth is hospitalized in critical condition after a fire at a North Texas home.

Authorities say police arrived first at the blaze early Thursday at a house in Cedar Hill, a community about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

Officers helped two people escape from a second-story window and firefighters later found the person who was hospitalized.

Firefighters found the bodies of the three dead inside the home.

The police who aided in the rescue were treated for smoke inhalation and released from a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials have not released the names or ages of the victims, nor their relationship to one another.