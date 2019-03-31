3 sisters, 1 friend killed in Central Texas traffic accident

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Officials say three sisters from Huntsville and a friend have died in a two-vehicle accident in Central Texas as they traveled to watch a drill team competition in San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Friday night on westbound Texas 21 near Bastrop. A pickup truck rear-ended the girls' stopped vehicle waiting to turn.

A Huntsville Independent School District statement on Sunday says three siblings died — a high school junior, an eighth grader and a sixth grader. Their mother, who was driving, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The fourth girl who died was a 2018 Huntsville High School graduate.

Names weren't immediately released.

DPS says the pickup driver and a passenger weren't hurt.

Huntsville is 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Houston.