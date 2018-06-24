Photo: Bob Owen, San Antonio Express-News
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A bronze statue worth about $65,000 and reported missing Friday from a Corpus Christi waterfront sculpture has been found in the water about 100 yards from where it had been displayed.
Police in Corpus Christi say officers followed a trial of bolts and drag marks that led to the bay where divers have recovered the statue of philanthropist Shirley "Sam" Fielder Durrill.
Authorities hope to review surveillance videos to see if they can determine who took it and dumped it in the water.
Police Lt. Tommy Nichols says it's likely more than one person was involved since the statue weighs 200 to 300 pounds.
Officials say the piece of art will be cleaned and eventually returned to its spot in a few weeks.