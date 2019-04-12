Advocates: Girl, 11, faces deportation alone to El Salvador

HOUSTON (AP) — Family members and advocates for an 11-year-old Salvadoran girl living in Houston say they're fighting to prevent her deportation due to an apparent paperwork error.

The Houston Chronicle reports that 11-year-old Laura Maradiaga was issued a removal order after allegedly missing a court appearance in March. But Laura's attorney, Silvia Mintz, blames a communication error that led to the missed court appearance, possibly due to a court translator.

Laura, her sister, and her mother, Dona Alvarado, crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in October and sought asylum. The order means Laura could be deported without her sister and mother and forced to return to a country they said they fled because a relative testified against a local gang member.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review says it is reviewing the girl's case.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com