  • FILE - Vehicles entering the U.S. from Nuevo Laredo wait in line at the Ready Lanes at Lincoln Juarez International Bridge.&nbsp;Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages. Photo: Victor Strife
    FILE - Vehicles entering the U.S. from Nuevo Laredo wait in line at the Ready Lanes at Lincoln Juarez International Bridge. Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages. less
    FILE - Vehicles entering the U.S. from Nuevo Laredo wait in line at the Ready Lanes at Lincoln Juarez International Bridge. Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more ... more
    Photo: Victor Strife
Photo: Victor Strife
Image 1 of / 38

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 38
FILE - Vehicles entering the U.S. from Nuevo Laredo wait in line at the Ready Lanes at Lincoln Juarez International Bridge. Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages. less
FILE - Vehicles entering the U.S. from Nuevo Laredo wait in line at the Ready Lanes at Lincoln Juarez International Bridge. Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more ... more
Photo: Victor Strife

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday announced the drug bust at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

An agency statement says the driver of the stake bed truck was arrested when the cocaine was discovered Monday. A drug-sniffing dog helped locate the 240 pounds (108.86 kilograms) of cocaine.

RELATED: San Antonio man accused of smuggling 25 puppies into U.S. at Laredo checkpoint identified

A CBP statement did not say where the packages of cocaine were hidden in the rig, which also was confiscated.

An agency spokesman cited the investigation and declined to release further details Wednesday.