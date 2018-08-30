Air leaking from Russian side of International Space Station
Marcia Dunn, Ap Aerospace Writer
Updated
In this June 24, 2018 photo released by NASA, the Russian Soyuz MS-09 crew craft, left, and the Northrop Grumman (formerly Orbital ATK) Cygnus space freighter are attached to the International Space Station. NASA and Russian space officials stressed Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the six astronauts are in no danger after a small air leak developed in one, at left, of the two Soyuz capsules docked at the space station. Russian officials say the leak was detected Wednesday night and may be the result of a micrometeorite impact. Both the crew and ground controllers are working hard to isolate the leak. (NASA via AP) less
Photo: AP
See images of Earth from the International Space Station.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: A view of the Sao Francisco River from space.
Original caption: A view of the Sao Francisco River from space.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The Great Barrier #Reef is the world's largest coral reef system.
Original caption: The Great Barrier #Reef is the world's largest coral reef system.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The glaciers of #Patagonia are impressive in size. The largest #Viedma is 978 square kilometers
Original caption: The glaciers of #Patagonia are impressive in size. The largest #Viedma is 978 square kilometers
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Today #Naples marks the Feast of Saint Januarius, it is an annual public holiday in Naples.
Original caption: Today #Naples marks the Feast of Saint Januarius, it is an annual public holiday in Naples.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The river #Nile at night - amazing view from #space!
Original caption: The river #Nile at night - amazing view from #space!
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The seahorse-shaped Isabela Island.
Original caption: The seahorse-shaped Isabela Island.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #Earth at night looks like a starry sky, isn't it?
Original caption: #Earth at night looks like a starry sky, isn't it?
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #Italy in the night shines so bright
Original caption: #Italy in the night shines so bright
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The beautiful city of #Kiev from space.
Original caption: The beautiful city of #Kiev from space.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: This is how a #thunderstorm is seen from #space
Original caption: This is how a #thunderstorm is seen from #space
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The main portion of #Brasilia resembles an aircraft, isn't it?
Original caption: The main portion of #Brasilia resembles an aircraft, isn't it?
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: These clouds appeared to grow right out of the ocean
Original caption: These clouds appeared to grow right out of the ocean
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The delta of one of the world's greatest rivers – #Mississippi.
Original caption: The delta of one of the world's greatest rivers – #Mississippi.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The capital of #Iraq from space.
Original caption: The capital of #Iraq from space.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The weather in #London is famous for its gray skies and rain for most of the year. But I'm lucky, I caught this "gentleman" in a good mood.
Original caption: The weather in #London is famous for its gray skies and rain for most of the year. But I'm lucky, I caught this "gentleman" in a good mood.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #EarthArt: Amazing colors of Africa - lake in Egypt
Original caption: #EarthArt: Amazing colors of Africa - lake in Egypt
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #EarthArt: The International Space Station flies over #Namibia
Original caption: #EarthArt: The International Space Station flies over #Namibia
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Russia's Mount #Elbrus is the highest peak in Europe.
Original caption: Russia's Mount #Elbrus is the highest peak in Europe.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Here is a view of #NganglaRingco lake in #Tibet, #China.
Original caption: Here is a view of #NganglaRingco lake in #Tibet, #China.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Ocean
Original caption: #Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Ocean
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The Pyramids of Giza are the greatest architectural monuments of Ancient Egypt
Original caption: The Pyramids of Giza are the greatest architectural monuments of Ancient Egypt
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: What could be more beautiful than the #Aurora?
Original caption: What could be more beautiful than the #Aurora?
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The #CarolineIslands look so emotional in this picture
Original caption: The #CarolineIslands look so emotional in this picture
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #Budapest is the capital and by far the most populous city of #Hungary
Original caption: #Budapest is the capital and by far the most populous city of #Hungary
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The Port of the Moon from space. The historic heart of #Bordeaux.
Original caption: The Port of the Moon from space. The historic heart of #Bordeaux.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Somewhere over Kazakhstan... Very beautiful.
Original caption: Somewhere over Kazakhstan... Very beautiful.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: All roads lead to #Rome... Rome is the capital of #Italy
Original caption: All roads lead to #Rome... Rome is the capital of #Italy
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #SanCristbal volcano eruption in Nicaragua
Original caption: #SanCristbal volcano eruption in Nicaragua
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #EarthArt: Mine in Australia, near the settlement Lissadel
Original caption: #EarthArt: Mine in Australia, near the settlement Lissadel
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: My deepest condolences for the victims of terrorist act in #Barcelona and their families...
Original caption: My deepest condolences for the victims of terrorist act in #Barcelona and their families...
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #SaintPetersburg from the ISS
Original caption: #SaintPetersburg from the ISS
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Mount #Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania
Original caption: Mount #Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Recently flew over the famous #NiagaraFalls
Original caption: Recently flew over the famous #NiagaraFalls
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Red Sands of #Namibia. It looks very colorful!
Original caption: Red Sands of #Namibia. It looks very colorful!
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #EarthArt: Atatürk Dam in Turkey
Original caption: #EarthArt: Atatürk Dam in Turkey
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: A dust storm in #Tunisia from the space...
Original caption: A dust storm in #Tunisia from the space...
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Bloody red Laguna Colorada in #Bolivia - one of the world's most unique lakes.
Original caption: Bloody red Laguna Colorada in #Bolivia - one of the world's most unique lakes.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Bloody red Laguna Colorada in #Bolivia - one of the world's most unique lakes.
Original caption: Bloody red Laguna Colorada in #Bolivia - one of the world's most unique lakes.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: #Kronotsky is a major stratovolcano on Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East
Original caption: #Kronotsky is a major stratovolcano on Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: The #Bahamas... What a view!
Original caption: The #Bahamas... What a view!
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Super #Typhoon #Noru swirling in the Pacific Ocean.
Original caption: Super #Typhoon #Noru swirling in the Pacific Ocean.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Pamanzi Island from space. It is one of the #Comoros Islands.
Original caption: Pamanzi Island from space. It is one of the #Comoros Islands.
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
Original caption: Buona notte, #Italia!
Original caption: Buona notte, #Italia!
Photo: Sergey Ryazansky/NASA
In this June 24, 2018 photo released by NASA, the Russian Soyuz MS-09 crew craft, left, and the Northrop Grumman (formerly Orbital ATK) Cygnus space freighter are attached to the International Space Station. NASA and Russian space officials stressed Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the six astronauts are in no danger after a small air leak developed in one, at left, of the two Soyuz capsules docked at the space station. Russian officials say the leak was detected Wednesday night and may be the result of a micrometeorite impact. Both the crew and ground controllers are working hard to isolate the leak. (NASA via AP) less
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A small air leak has developed on the Russian side of the International Space Station.
NASA and Russian space officials stressed Thursday that the six astronauts are in no danger. But both the crew and ground controllers are working hard to isolate the leak.
Russian officials say the pressure leak was detected Wednesday night and may be the result of a micrometeorite strike. It's believed to be in the most recent Soyuz capsule docked at the space station. This Soyuz — one of two up there — arrived at the orbiting lab in June with three astronauts. It's their ride home, too, come December.
The 250-mile-high outpost is home to three Americans, two Russians and one German.
