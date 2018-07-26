Allegiance Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.6 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 68 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $36 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17 percent in the last 12 months.

