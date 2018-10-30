Anadarko Petroleum: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $363 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum shares have climbed 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.42, a climb of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APC