Anxious about caravan Militia members scout US border town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Militia members concerned about a migrant caravan traveling through Mexico toward the United States have traveled to Columbus, New Mexico, but the mayor of the border town of 1,600 residents says he sees no reason to be fearful.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that a few militia members were in Columbus in the past week offering help but that Mayor Salas Ezequiel said many people from elsewhere "hear things that are not true."

Jim Peyton, a militia member from Jasper, Alabama, said they were scouting locations to prepare for the caravan.

Peyton said the militia members' goal is to stop "bad guys" but that they're armed only for self-defense.

Columbus, 68 miles (109 kilometers) west of El Paso, Texas, was raided in 1916 by the Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in 1916.