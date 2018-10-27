Arrests made in death of Lincoln man found in street

This Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, photo released by the Clovis Police Department shows Jesse James Wilson. Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lincoln, N.M., woman killed earlier this month. Police say 32-year-old Wilson, and 34-year-old Sherry Lynn Thomas, not seen, both of Lincoln, were arrested Saturday, in Clovis, N.M. Wilson is charged with theft, and Thomas is charged with attempt of a felony in an unrelated case. (Clovis Police Department via AP) less This Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, photo released by the Clovis Police Department shows Jesse James Wilson. Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lincoln, N.M., woman killed ... more Photo: AP

This Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, photo released by the Clovis Police Department shows Sherry Lynn Thomas. Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lincoln, N.M., woman killed earlier this month. Police say 34-year-old Sherry Lynn Thomas, and 32-year-old Jesse James Wilson, not seen, both of Lincoln, were arrested Saturday, in Clovis, N.M. Wilson is charged with theft, and Thomas is charged with attempt of a felony in an unrelated case. (Clovis Police Department via AP) less This Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, photo released by the Clovis Police Department shows Sherry Lynn Thomas. Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lincoln, N.M., woman killed ... more Photo: AP

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Arrests made in death of Lincoln man found in street 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lincoln man killed earlier this month.

Police say in a news release that 27-year-old James Richard Howard, of Lincoln, was arrested in Leon County, Texas, on Friday. He's charged in a Nebraska warrant with being an accessory to a felony in the death of 42-year-old Stacy Talbot.

Police say 32-year-old Jesse James Wilson and 34-year-old Sherry Lynn Thomas, both of Lincoln, were arrested Saturday in Clovis, New Mexico. Wilson is charged with theft, and Thomas is charged with attempt of a felony in an unrelated case.

Police didn't detail what roles those arrested are suspected of having in Talbot's death.

Talbot was found Oct. 18 in a Lincoln street with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

___

This story has been corrected to show Stacy Talbot was a man, not a woman.