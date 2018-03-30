Artist restoring West Texas murals honoring late wrestler

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Eleven years ago, Eric Dubitsky was one of four artists selected to paint murals with a theme of "El Paso Through My Eyes" on Lincoln Park columns.

The El Paso Times reports Dubitsky, a big fan of wrestling, chose to honor El Paso's own Eddie Guerrero as his subject.

"Growing up watching WWE, my favorite was Eddie Guerrero. Who better to paint than Eddie, who came from El Paso," he said.

Guerrero, who passed away in November 2005, is in the WWE Hall of Fame and was considered a wrestling superstar.

Since Dubitsky painted the mural, the spray paint has been peeling off and the elements have faded the portrait.

Dubitsky, now 27, has returned to his work to restore the mural and add more family members to three other sides.

"I was 18 when they asked and, to be honest, I was not as good as I thought I would be. But it worked out like it should have," he said. "But this time around I feel like I can take my time and put some creativity behind it."

Dubitsky, who took art at Eastwood High School and has been drawing since he was 8 years old, said he is grateful to another artist, Jesus "Cimi" Alvarado, for teaching his techniques.

"He taught me how to do stencils and so I was able to do a stencil of Eddie Guerrero," he said.

The mural consists of a side profile of the wrestler with a big smile as he looks toward the sky. The words "Latino heat" are spelled across his chest.

"That was his thing, when he was fired up and ready to wrestle and do what he does — it was Latino heat," Dubitsky said.

Dubitsky said he is currently sketching the designs for the other sides of the column, near Durazno and Manzana avenues.

His goal is to have one side completed by April and the rest by June.

Dubitsky said he is a stay-at-home dad and will use his free time to work on the murals.

He said he looks forward to having the Guerrero family, who live in Houston, see the completed work.

"I have a good relationship with the Guerreros, so they are planning to come and pay their respects to their father," he said. "I think it's going to mean a lot to them."

