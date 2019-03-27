At Home Group: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ At Home Group Inc. (HOME) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.6 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $354.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, At Home Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million for the fiscal first quarter.

At Home Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.02 to $1.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

At Home Group shares have risen 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOME