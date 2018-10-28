-
Empty shelves where water was sold at the H-E-B in Austin, Texas on Monday, October 22, 2018. The city of Austin's water utility told all residents early Monday to boil water before using until the city's water treatment system is stabilized. Austin Water customers, which include residents in Austin, Rollingwood and West Lake Hills, need to boil water before drinking it, cooking with it or using it for ice until further notice, city officials said. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) less
Photo: Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP
Photo: Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP
Alyssa Aclcala and Katie Killbourne walk 4 blocks or more from their downtown office Monday, October 22, 2018 after purchasing 12 cases of water from CVS in Austin, Texas The city of Austin's water utility told all residents early Monday to boil water before using until the city's water treatment system is stabilized. Austin Water customers, which include residents in Austin, Rollingwood and West Lake Hills, need to boil water before drinking it, cooking with it or using it for ice until further notice, city officials said. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) less
Photo: Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP
Before and after photos show just how intense the Llano and Colorado rivers floods were in mid-October 2018, as well as how they affected state parks and dams along the way.
Photo: FILEDale Blasingame / For The Express-News
BEFORE: Pedernales Falls State Park.
Photo: Dale Blasingame / For The Express-News
AFTER: Pedernales Falls State Park shared these photos at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, saying falls can be heard a mile away
Photo: Pedernales Falls State Park
BEFORE: Ranch Road 2900 bridge in Kingsland, Texas seen in 2013.
Photo: Google Maps
AFTER: The Ranch Road 2900 bridge over the Llano River in Kingsland is collapsed during flooding on Tuesday October 16, 2018.
Photo: Jay Janner, Staff Photographer / Jay Janner
BEFORE: Max Starcke Dam in Marble Falls.
Photo: Google Maps
AFTER: Water from the Colorado River pours over the Max Starcke Dam, Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018, in Marble Falls.
Photo: Amanda Voisard, Associated Press
BEFORE: Graveyard Point on Lake Travis.
Photo: Google Maps
AFTER: Houses are flooded at Graveyard Point on Lake Travis Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Jay Janner/AP
BEFORE: Lake LBJ Dam near Horseshoe Bay.
Photo: Google Maps
AFTER: Lake LBJ Dam near Horseshoe Bay on Oct. 16, 2018.
Photo: Google Maps
BEFORE: Lake LBJ Dam near Horseshoe Bay.
Photo: Google Maps
AFTER: Lake LBJ Dam near Horseshoe Bay on Oct. 16, 2018.
Photo: Texas Parks And Wildlife Department
BEFORE: Ranch Road 2900 bridge in Kingsland, Texas.
Photo: Google Maps
AFTER: The Llano River flows past one sides of Ranch Road 2900 bridge after the bridge was washed out due to flooding Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Kingsland, Texas.
Photo: Jay Janner, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Austin have lifted a boil-water notice implemented after the city's water supply was filled with silt, mud and debris after recent heavy rains and flooding.
A statement on the city website said the notice was rescinded as of 3 p.m. Sunday after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported test results showed the city's tap water met purity standards.
However, restrictions on water use for outdoor irrigation, filling pools or spas, operating ornamental fountains and, washing of homes and vehicles remain in place.
The rescinding comes a day after the West Travis County Public Utility Agency lifted its boil-water notice. That decision Saturday affected eight water utilities serving western and southern Austin suburbs.
The were issued Oct. 22 after silt from flooded Colorado River lakes filled water intakes.