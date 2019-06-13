Austin airport to consider welcoming non-ticketed visitors

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are considering opening the airport's terminals to non-ticketed visitors who want to access the facility's food, beverage and retail offerings.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the Airport Advisory Commission on Tuesday mulled over the idea of welcoming non-ticketed visitors as long as they pass through security.

Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says officials are in the early stages of evaluating the proposal. He says passenger safety is the airport's priority.

Dubee says the airport is home to many iconic Austin restaurants and features weekly live music performances. But he says the airport wouldn't make any changes until new concessions open as part of a $350 million expansion later this year.

Airports in Pittsburgh and Tampa, Florida, are pursuing similar plans to allow non-ticketed visitors into their terminals.

