Authorities clear suspicious letter at Dallas megachurch

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a suspicious envelope found at First Baptist church in Dallas has been cleared after a brief investigation.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that authorities were called to the church at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Evans said the letter was found to not have any powder or other signs of danger.

He said the letter initially caused suspicion at the church because it was dropped off in an area where letters are not typically delivered.

First Baptist Dallas is led by Pastor Robert Jeffress, a politically active conservative who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.