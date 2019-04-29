Autopsy: Houston student in fight died from brain tumor

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old girl who died days after being involved in a fight while walking home from school was killed by a brain tumor discovered when she was hospitalized days later.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Monday that Kashala Francis died of complications from pilocytic astrocytoma, the most common childhood brain tumor.

The autopsy didn't list any contributing factors in her death.

Kashala's mother said her daughter was hit in the head during the fight April 18. She was hospitalized three days later and died April 24.

Houston police homicide investigators had been reviewing Kashala's death.

Police spokesman Jodi Silva says the case will be referred to the agency's major assaults and family violence division to see if charges related to the fight could be filed.