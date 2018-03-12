Photo: Tim Fischer, Photographer
A Texas company that produces ice cream is making its return to central New Mexico after a listeria outbreak in 2015.

Photo: Tim Fischer, Photographer
Image 2 of 30
Image 3 of 30
28. Banana Nut
Blue Bell description: "Rich banana ice cream with tasty, chopped roasted almonds."
Editors' note: Get this bad boy some banana bread chunks.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 4 of 30
27. Banana Pudding
Blue Bell description: "Banana ice cream perfectly blended together with whipped topping and vanilla wafers."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 5 of 30
26. The Great Divide
Blue Bell description: "A great combination of our famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream and rich, creamy Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream in one unique carton. If you are divided on which one you like best, just have them both!"
Editors' note: One side of the divide will always be depleted at a faster rate. This is a contentious ice cream.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 6 of 30
25. Black Walnut
Blue Bell description: "Combines the special taste of black walnuts with a creamy, rich ice cream."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 7 of 30
24. Dutch Chocolate
Blue Bell description: "A rich, creamy chocolate ice cream made with the finest imported chocolate."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 8 of 30
23. Ultimate Neopolitan
Blue Bell description: "Three of our most popular flavors, Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate and Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla packaged side by side in one carton."
Editor's note: If clumsy amateur scoopers are not careful, the chocolate can quickly overpower the other flavors of ice cream. Another contentious ice cream.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 9 of 30
22. French Vanilla (tie)
Blue Bell description: "Rich, creamy vanilla ice cream that has the special taste of egg custard."
Editor's note: Let's be honest, the human taste bud cannot differentiate between three different flavors of vanilla.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 10 of 30
22. Natural Vanilla Bean (tie)
Blue Bell description: "An all natural vanilla ice cream with delicate flecks of natural vanilla beans."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 11 of 30
22. Homemade Vanilla (tie)
Blue Bell description: "Our most popular ice cream and with good reason. It's rich, homemade-tasting vanilla ice cream with a special hand-cranked flavor that's the best in the country."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 12 of 30
19. Red, White & Blue Bell
Blue Bell description: "A colorful dessert featuring a strawberry ice cream loaded with succulent strawberries, a creamy vanilla ice cream and a smooth blueberry ice cream combined with sweetened blueberries, packaged side by side in one carton. Let’s celebrate the red, white and blue!"
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 13 of 30
18. Milk Chocolate
Blue Bell description: "A creamy, smooth milk chocolate ice cream made with premium cocoa, fresh milk and cream."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 14 of 30
17. Coffee
Blue Bell description: "Rich, creamy ice cream made with natural coffee beans."
Editor's note: Leaves out ice cream fans who take their coffee black.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 15 of 30
16. Groom's Cake
Blue Bell description: "Say, 'I do' to this blissful flavor. Luscious chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 16 of 30
15. Pistachio
Blue Bell description: "Pistachio ice cream accented with pieces of crunchy, chopped roasted almonds."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 17 of 30
14. Rocky Road
Blue Bell description: "A rich, dark chocolate ice cream generously sprinkled with chopped, almonds and miniature marshmallows."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 18 of 30
13. Moo-llennium Crunch
Blue Bell description: "Classic vanilla ice cream with a combination of dark chocolate chunks, creamy caramel chunks, roasted pecan halves, chopped almonds and walnut pieces."
Editor's note: Open to a lot of "Star Wars" promotional opportunities. 
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 19 of 30
12. Tin Roof 
Blue Bell description: "Vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 20 of 30
11. Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla 
Blue Bell description: "Our famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream blended with juicy ripe strawberries."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 21 of 30
10. Sea Salt Caramel
Blue Bell description: "A creamy vanilla ice cream surrounded by a tasty salted caramel sauce swirl."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 22 of 30
9. Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch
Blue Bell description: "Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch is a delicious vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated pretzel bites, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks. Our new flavor is sure to satisfy your sweet and salty cravings."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 23 of 30
8. Southern Blackberry Cobbler
Blue Bell description: "Creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 24 of 30
7. Pecan Pralines 'n Cream
Blue Bell description: "A combination of praline sauce swirled into a creamy vanilla ice cream sprinkled with praline-coated pecans."
Editor's note: Googling what a "praline" is may disqualify you from being Texan.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 25 of 30
6. Butter Crunch
Blue Bell description: "Tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with chunks of crunchy chocolate peanut butter candy."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 26 of 30
5. Buttered Pecan
Blue Bell description: "A rich, butter pecan ice cream with lightly salted roasted pecan halves."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 27 of 30
4. Chocolate Chip
Blue Bell description: "A creamy vanilla ice cream with tasty, semi-sweet chocolate chips."
Editor's note: There are rare, precious moments when a chip can be more than just a chip — a full-blown chunk.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 28 of 30
3. Mint Chocolate Chip
Blue Bell description: "Refreshing, creamy mint ice cream sprinkled with delicious semi-sweet chocolate chips."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 29 of 30
2. Cookies ’n Cream
Blue Bell description: "A creamy vanilla ice cream with tasty chunks of chocolate crème cookies. We were first to create this innovative flavor."
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream
Image 30 of 30
1. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Blue Bell description: "A rich, creamy ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and chips of dark chocolate."
Editor's note: Do not try baking the cookie dough.
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Texas company that produces ice cream is making its return to central New Mexico after a listeria outbreak in 2015.

KRQE-TV reports Blue Bell Creameries is scheduled to make deliveries Monday to stores in Albuquerque, Belen, Los Lunas and Grants.

The company announced in December its plans to reopen its distribution facility in Albuquerque.

Did you know that gelato is not just a fancy way to say “ice cream?” When it comes to frozen dairy products, there’s no shortage of options. While they might all seem the same, they’re really pretty different. Here's how...

The Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell pulled its ice cream off the shelves in New Mexico four years ago after it was linked to a listeria outbreak.

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com