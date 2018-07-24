Bond not raised for suspect in Texas police killing

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge has declined to increase the bond for a suspected drunken driver authorities say stuck and killed a Dallas police officer who was on a motorcycle.

The judge on Tuesday reinstated a $75,000 bond for 25-year-old Adrian Breedlove, who was arrested in the weekend death of Dallas Police Department veteran Senior Cpl. Earl "Jamie" Givens. Authorities say Givens was fatally hit while accompanying the funeral escort of another Dallas officer.

A prosecutor had requested raising bond for Breedlove to $100,000, saying Givens was about to retire from the department and had a wife and two children.

A defense attorney argued the bond was already high enough for Breedlove to show up to the proceedings. Despite not raising the amount, the judge did impose two new bond conditions.