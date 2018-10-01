Bush twins share thoughts on late grandmother Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager, left, and Barbara Pierce Bush talk about their famous parents and grandparents at the Abilene Convention Center. The women are the daughters of former President George W. Bush, and the granddaughters of former President George H.W. Bush. They spoke during the Sisters First Dinner, an event for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health on Sept. 26, 2018. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

George H. W. Bush with his wife, Barbara, and their children Pauline and George W. on horse in the yard of their Midland, Texas ranch. George H. W. Bush with his wife, Barbara, and their children Pauline and George W. on horse in the yard of their Midland, Texas ranch. Photo: Frances McLaughlin-Gill

Barbara Bush gripping her fishing rod as her catch tries to escape, out fishing on New Years Day visiting friends in Pintlala, AL. Barbara Bush gripping her fishing rod as her catch tries to escape, out fishing on New Years Day visiting friends in Pintlala, AL. Photo: Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

First Lady Barbara Bush holding baby while two-year-old child takes photo with a toy camera at a hospice for children with AIDS. First Lady Barbara Bush holding baby while two-year-old child takes photo with a toy camera at a hospice for children with AIDS. Photo: John Zich/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton and Barbara Bush share a laugh during a meeting of their presidential husbands. Hillary Clinton and Barbara Bush share a laugh during a meeting of their presidential husbands. Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma Via Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush in 2012. Former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush in 2012. Photo: Charles Krupa, STF

First Lady Barbara Bush reads a story to neighborhood and homeless shelter children during a visit to Martha's Table, a nonprofit organization which feeds the homeless. First Lady Barbara Bush reads a story to neighborhood and homeless shelter children during a visit to Martha's Table, a nonprofit organization which feeds the homeless. Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

First Lady Barbara Bush, sporting her signature pearls, cuddling with a trio of little girls at en event for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. First Lady Barbara Bush, sporting her signature pearls, cuddling with a trio of little girls at en event for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Photo: Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

US First Lady Barbara Bush and her son George Bush Jr attend the 1992 Republican National Convention on August 17, 1992 in Houston. US First Lady Barbara Bush and her son George Bush Jr attend the 1992 Republican National Convention on August 17, 1992 in Houston. Photo: CHRIS WILKINS/AFP/Getty Images

Barbara Bush, wife of presidential candidate George Bush jogs in a park February 1980 in Houston. Barbara Bush, wife of presidential candidate George Bush jogs in a park February 1980 in Houston. Photo: Dirck Halstead, Getty Images

First Lady Barbara Bush intently watches over the family dog, Millie, and her six newborn pups. First Lady Barbara Bush intently watches over the family dog, Millie, and her six newborn pups. Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Future first lady Barbara Bush holds son George W. Bush as the future President George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut, in this April, 1947, file photo. With the Republican convention set to begin in Philadelphia on July 31, the political focus has centered on who Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush will pick to be his running mate. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library/Handout less Future first lady Barbara Bush holds son George W. Bush as the future President George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut, in this April, 1947, file photo. With the Republican convention set to begin in ... more Photo: HO, REUTERS

George W. Bush (C) poses with father George Bush and his mother Barbara Bush in Rye, New York, summer 1955. George W. Bush (C) poses with father George Bush and his mother Barbara Bush in Rye, New York, summer 1955. Photo: Getty Images

Barbara Bush holding Angel Orsi with affection as the little wheelchair-bound boy puts his head in her lap during a White House Celebration of Children. Barbara Bush holding Angel Orsi with affection as the little wheelchair-bound boy puts his head in her lap during a White House Celebration of Children. Photo: Diana Walker/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

First Lady Barbara Bush plays with LEGOs with children who are part of a Head Start educational program. First Lady Barbara Bush plays with LEGOs with children who are part of a Head Start educational program. Photo: Wally McNamee/Corbis Via Getty Images

First Lady Barbara Bush plays a quick game of pool Feb. 26, 1992, during her visit to the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, 3503 Martin Luther King Dr. First Lady Barbara Bush plays a quick game of pool Feb. 26, 1992, during her visit to the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, 3503 Martin Luther King Dr. Photo: San Antonio Light File Photo

Barbara Bush, wife of President George Bush, and her granddaughter, Marshall Lloyd Bush, with first dog Millie and her six newborn puppies. Barbara Bush, wife of President George Bush, and her granddaughter, Marshall Lloyd Bush, with first dog Millie and her six newborn puppies. Photo: David Valdez/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Vice President and Mrs. Bush gets hugs from Easter bunnies during the annual White House Easter egg roll. Vice President and Mrs. Bush gets hugs from Easter bunnies during the annual White House Easter egg roll. Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Barbara Bush plays with her dog Fred while vacationing August 1983 in Kennebunkport, Maine. Barbara Bush plays with her dog Fred while vacationing August 1983 in Kennebunkport, Maine. Photo: Cynthia Johnson, Getty Images

George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, Saturday, June 6, 1964 as his wife Barbara, beams her pleasure at the news. George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, Saturday, June 6, 1964 as his wife Barbara, beams her pleasure at the news. Photo: Ed Kolenovsky, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Barbara Bush on the White House lawn on a rainy day with the Bush's cocker spaniel, Millie, and her puppies. Barbara Bush on the White House lawn on a rainy day with the Bush's cocker spaniel, Millie, and her puppies. Photo: Historical/Corbis Via Getty Images

Former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush putt outside their home at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, Aug. 25, 2004. Former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush putt outside their home at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, Aug. 25, 2004. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

First Lady Barbara Bush reading to her grandchildren. First Lady Barbara Bush reading to her grandchildren. Photo: David Valdez/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Neil Bush watching his mother, First Lady Barbara Bush, as she cooks. Neil Bush watching his mother, First Lady Barbara Bush, as she cooks. Photo: David Valdez/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

George Bush and his wife Barbara sit in their bed as six of their fourteen grandchildren play around them in Washington, D.C. George Bush and his wife Barbara sit in their bed as six of their fourteen grandchildren play around them in Washington, D.C. Photo: Getty Images

KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Former first lady Barbara Bush greets her husband and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with a kiss after his successful skydive down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. less KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Former first lady Barbara Bush greets her husband and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with a kiss after his successful ... more Photo: Eric Shea, Getty Images

President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara walking across tarmac to plane. President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara walking across tarmac to plane. Photo: Diana Walker/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images



















































ABILENE, Texas (AP) — At one point in her then-very young life, Barbara Pierce Bush thought that everyone's grandfather, George H.W. Bush included, got an inauguration.

"I didn't know what it meant to be president, so I thought that when you were a grandfather, you got an inauguration," she said, recently speaking with her sister, Jenna Bush Hager, at the Sisters First Dinner, an event for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health.

BIRTHDAY: Former first lady would have turned 93 in June

The Abilene Reporter-News reports the institute in Abilene works closely with Hendrick Health System to expand programs and opportunities that meet the needs of women.

The sisters last month shared heartfelt recollections of their famous grandmother, Barbara Bush, for whom Barbara Pierce Bush is named, as well as insight into growing up among American political royalty while trying to enjoy something resembling a normal life.

The pair, who have written a book, "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life," recalled not being thrilled when their father George W. Bush announced his plans to run for president.

He might lose. And he was certainly likely to ruin their lives.

"He wanted to promise everything we wanted, which was normalcy," Hager said. "He didn't have a guidebook. He had no idea. How could he predict what was going to happen?"

There were a few things that should have perhaps been self-apparent, she admitted now.

"When you're the daughter of presidents, you shouldn't buy margaritas with a fake ID," she said, referring to one of the more infamous incidents that earned the twins media scrutiny during her father's tenure.

NOT FORGOTTEN: Former first lady mourned in Houston ceremonies

Dealing with Secret Service could be difficult, whether you were trying to date a president's daughter in the case of Hager's future husband, Henry Chase Hager, or when dealing with a true national incident, such as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Admitting that she was originally "prickly" to Secret Service personnel while attending Yale University, Barbara Pierce Bush said in the immediate aftermath of the attacks she came to see them as people, and friends.

Her protectors were based in 7 World Trade Center in New York City, one of the buildings that collapsed as others around it fell.

She watched agents express heartfelt, tearful concern for friends, colleagues, and family. And for her.

"All of a sudden, they became my brothers," Bush said, creating a bond that endures with some today.

As far as their famous and well-loved grandmother, Hager recalled receiving a letter from "The Enforcer," as the family called the elder Barbara Bush, reprimanding her after some "bad behavior" at a family tennis tournament.

The shenanigans involved doing a body-shaking dance, "the worm," among other infractions.

"She'd held the feeling of this bad sportsmanship in her heart for a couple of months, and she wrote me," she said.

The letter was addressed both to her and to father for his perceived role in encouraging such behavior.

"He was also at fault for egging me on," she said, her father cheering, "That's my girl!" from the sidelines.

Barbara Pierce Bush said her grandmother's nickname was earned because she demanded such high standards, and she said her absence looms large.

"I went to Maine really early this summer to be with my grandfather," she said, who had gone there alone for the first time after his wife's death.

"I had the strangest feeling of arriving and realizing that there was no one there that was going to be holding me to be accountable to be the best version of myself," Barbara Pierce Bush said.

After sitting and reading to her grandfather, she remarked it was "quiet" without her grandmother's presence.

He quipped: "Are you trying to say she talked too much?"

Famous for her own zingers, the elder Barbara managed to teach the sisters up until the very end of her life.

Learning of her failing health that led to her April death, at age 92, the sisters called her in tears.

A somber moment was soon deflected as their grandmother, as usual, took charge.

"Stop believing everything you read; they make it sound like I'm shriveling up here," she reportedly demanded.

"She knew what was happening," Barbara Pierce Bush said. "As humans, our biggest fear is death. And the opposite of fear is love, and she ended her life in a very loving way, choosing a way to go, surrounded by her family."

It was a lesson in both grace and fearlessness, she said, something that Hager said that she, too, feels.

Reading an excerpt from the book, Hager related how her grandmother, married at 19, had by age 28 already had to endure her share of sadness, losing her mother in a car accident and burying a daughter, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, who died at age 3 of leukemia.

"I'm not sure if Ganny was tough before or if she became tough because of her early married life, living far from her family, far from everything she knew, grieving alone in the dry, dusty West Texas," Hager read. "... By the time I got to know her, Ganny's strength was so powerful, it had truly become a force, a life force for all those that knew her."

Many times when she speaks, Hager said, "it's my grandmother's strong, impulsively hilarious voice I hear."

All funds raised at the event will support scientific research related to women's health; help translate science into practice by educating physicians and health care professionals; and amplify the institute's community outreach efforts in Abilene.

___

Information from: Abilene Reporter-News, http://www.reporternews.com

This is an AP Member Exchange shared by the Abilene Reporter-News