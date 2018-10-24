CVR: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) _ CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $90 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

CVR shares have dropped slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.59, an increase of 31 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVI