FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a Guatemalan father and son, who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, are apprehended by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in San Diego. California will introduce group trials on Monday, July 9, for people charged with entering the country illegally. Federal prosecutors in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico have long embraced these hearings, which critics call assembly-line justice. California was a lone holdout and the Justice Department didn't seriously challenge its position until the arrival of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. less
Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP
FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. California will introduce group trials on Monday, July 9, 2018, for people charged with entering the country illegally. Federal prosecutors in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico have long embraced these hearings, which critics call assembly-line justice. California was a lone holdout and the Justice Department didn't seriously challenge its position until the arrival of Sessions as Attorney General. less
Photo: Gregory Bull, AP
FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. A Justice Department filing hours before a hearing Friday in San Diego says the administration needs more time to reunite all children with their parents by July 26 - and July 10 for children under 5. It says federal law requires it to complete reviews to ensure that the child is safe and that requires time.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, STF / Associated Press
June 29, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Newly released immigrants dropped off at Central bus station are met by a volunteer and walk to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church, the City of McAllen, which serves as a humanitarian respite center after immigrants are processed and released. They are given food, clothes, shoelaces which were taken from them, medical attention and welcoming warmth. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News
June 29, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Newly released immigrants dropped off at Central bus station are met by a volunteer and walk to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church, the City of McAllen, which serves as a humanitarian respite center after immigrants are processed and released. They are given food, clothes, shoelaces which were taken from them, medical attention and welcoming warmth. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 29, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church, the City of McAllen, serves as a humanitarian respite center after immigrants are processed and released. They are given food, clothes, shoelaces which were taken from them, medical attention and welcoming warmth. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 29, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church, the City of McAllen, serves as a humanitarian respite center after immigrants are processed and released. They are given food, clothes, shoelaces which were taken from them, medical attention and welcoming warmth. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 29, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Immigrants leave on bus after receiving assistance from CCRGV. Sophia Nayeli, 3 years old at bus station with her mother Denia Aracely Amaya as they leave on their journey to Louisiana. Luis Guerrero, former firefighter who lost his leg on duty helps the immigrants. They are from Honduras. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church, the City of McAllen, serves as a humanitarian respite center after immigrants are processed and released. They are given food, clothes, shoelaces which were taken from them, medical attention and welcoming warmth. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 29, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Immigrants leave on bus after receiving assistance from CCRGV. Sophia Nayeli, 3 years old is playful on bus with her mother Denia Aracely Amaya as they leave on their journey to Louisiana. They are from Honduras. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church, the City of McAllen, serves as a humanitarian respite center after immigrants are processed and released. They are given food, clothes, shoelaces which were taken from them, medical attention and welcoming warmth. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 29, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Immigrants leave on bus after receiving assistance from CCRGV. Sophia Nayeli, 3 years old waves goodbyel on bus with her mother Denia Aracely Amaya as they leave on their journey to Louisiana. They are from Honduras. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church, the City of McAllen, serves as a humanitarian respite center after immigrants are processed and released. They are given food, clothes, shoelaces which were taken from them, medical attention and welcoming warmth. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 28, 2018 - San Juan, Texas - Alyssa Belen bows her head in prayer. Vigil for Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez at Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle. The RGV No Borderwall Coaltion and other groups came together for candlelight vigil for Claudia and others they believe died at the hands of border control. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 28, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - DHS Police allow some protesters in courthouse and try to control crowd. "Families Belong Together" rally at the border. People protest across from Brownsville Federal Court where immigrants are being prosecuted. Many have been separated from their children and advocates, allies and others protest the policy. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 28, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Fursiya F. Plummer from Pearland, TX weeps as she listens to speakers. "Families Belong Together" rally at the border. People protest across from Brownsville Federal Court where immigrants are being prosecuted. Many have been separated from their children and advocates, allies and others protest the policy. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 28, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Fursiya F. Plummer from Pearland, TX weeps as she listens to speakers. "Families Belong Together" rally at the border. People protest across from Brownsville Federal Court where immigrants are being prosecuted. Many have been separated from their children and advocates, allies and others protest the policy. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 28, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Deborah Campbell from Flugerville TX dresses as statue of liberty. "Families Belong Together" rally at the border. People protest across from Brownsville Federal Court where immigrants are being prosecuted. Many have been separated from their children and advocates, allies and others protest the policy. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 28, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Evelyn Becerra and her 2-year-old daughter Jennifer Becerra spent 2 days sleeping on the bridge trying to enter the U.S. After the third night she was allowed to enter. They came from Honduras. Others requested not to be identified. Immigrants spend days on B&M Express Bridge trying to enter US in Brownsville from Mexico. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 28, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Evelyn Becerra and her 2-year-old daughter Jennifer Becerra spent 2 days sleeping on the bridge trying to enter the U.S. After the third night she was allowed to enter. They came from Honduras. Others requested not to be identified. Immigrants spend days on B&M Express Bridge trying to enter US in Brownsville from Mexico. Carol Guzy/ for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/ For San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 27, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Recent immigrants and their children are dropped off at the Central bus station from detention. These families with children under 7 years old were not separated. Volunteers from Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church led them to the respite center to provide assistance. Most came without shoelaces, some with ankle bracelets. They will be transported to various states. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 27, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Anna Zelia and her 2-year-old daughter Anna Valeria from Honduras wait at Central bus station. They will eventually go to Chicago. Zelia said, "I suffer a lot coming this way. In Mexico they mistreat the kids but it is more dangerous to stay in Honduras." Recent immigrants and their children are dropped off at the Central bus station from detention. These families with children under 7 years old were not separated. Volunteers from Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church led them to the respite center to provide assistance. Most came without shoelaces, some with ankle bracelets. They will be transported to various states. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 27, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Anna Zelia and her 2-year-old daughter Anna Valeria from Honduras wait at Central bus station. They will eventually go to Chicago. Zelia said, "I suffer a lot coming this way. In Mexico they mistreat the kids but it is more dangerous to stay in Honduras." Recent immigrants and their children are dropped off at the Central bus station from detention. These families with children under 7 years old were not separated. Volunteers from Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church led them to the respite center to provide assistance. Most came without shoelaces, some with ankle bracelets. They will be transported to various states. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
June 27, 2018 - McAllen, Texas - Recent immigrants and their children are dropped off at the Central bus station from detention. These families with children under 7 years old were not separated. Volunteers from Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) with the help of the Sacred Heart Church led them to the respite center to provide assistance. Most came without shoelaces, some with ankle bracelets. They will be transported to various states. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis take a nap in blistering heat. She came with her companion Luis Miguel, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 and his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis wait on bridge. They are from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 is examined by Red Cross from Mexico. He and his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis wait on bridge. They are from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News, Carol Guzy
July 1, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 and his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and their 1-year-old son Jose Luis wait on bridge. They are from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for the San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for The San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 and his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and their 1-year-old son Jose Luis sleep on bridge. They are from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for the San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for The San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 and his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and their 1-year-old son Jose Luis sleep on bridge. They are from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for the San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for The San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side as others line up to cross. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and their 1-year-old son Jose Luis take a nap in blistering heat. She came with her companion Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for the San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for The San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis embrace. She came with her companion Luis Miguel, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 is fearful and anxious. Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis on bridge with her companion Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis play on bridge. She came with her companion Luis Miguel Luis Miguel Montimo, 32, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis prepare to sleep on bridge. She came with her companion Luis Miguel Luis Miguel Montimo, 32, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis prepare to sleep on bridge. She came with her companion Luis Miguel Luis Miguel Montimo, 32, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis look at a star in the sky. She came with her companion Luis Miguel Luis Miguel Montimo, 32, 32 from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 from Honduras weeps while talking to humanitarian aid worker Glady Canas from Mexico. He made the difficult 3 month journey with his companion and baby. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and they had another child 1-year-old son Jose Luis. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 from Honduras weeps while talking to humanitarian aid volunteers from Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. He made the difficult 3 month journey with his companion and baby. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about losing his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and they had another child 1-year-old son Jose Luis. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
July 2, 2018 - Brownsville, Texas - Asylum seekers sleep on B/M Gateway bridge waiting to cross into U.S. from Mexico side. Luis Miguel Montimo, 32 and his companion Ingrid Perdomo, 18 and her 1-year-old son Jose Luis appear stunned as they are unexpectedly called to cross into the U.S. They are from Honduras where they made the difficult 3 month journey. He said he fled in fear and cries a lot with anxiety about his past. His ex-wife started dating a gang member and the gang torched his home killing his 2 children inside. He fled to mountains seeking safety where he met Ingrid and they had another child. When they first arrived they said they were told by border guards they would not get in until their child was an adult, possibly as a deterrent then went to stay with a cousin in Mexico for a few days but had kidnap threats and returned to bridge July 1. They were eventually allowed in late on July 2 to be processed for credible fear. If not for a small humanitarian group Asociacion Civil Ayudandoles a Triunfar a.c. run by Glady Canas from Mexico they would have not had blankets to sleep on, food, water, etc. Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy/for San Antonio Express-News
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge was irritated when an attorney for dozens of people charged with crossing the border illegally asked for more time to meet with clients before setting bond.
It was pushing 5 p.m. on a Friday in May, and the judge in San Diego was wrestling with a surge in her caseload that resulted from the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy to prosecute everyone who enters the country illegally.
"It's been a long week," U.S. Magistrate Judge Nita Stormes said, suggesting that the court needed more judges and public defenders.
On Monday, the court will try to curb the caseload by assigning a judge to oversee misdemeanor immigration cases and holding large, group hearings that critics call assembly-line justice. The move puts California in line with other border states, and it captures the strain that zero tolerance has put on federal courts, particularly in the nation's most populous state, which has long resisted mass hearings for illegal border crossing.
Immigration cases were light for the first few months of the year in the Southern District of California. There were no illegal-entry cases in February, only four in March and 16 in April, according to the clerk's office. But when zero tolerance took full effect, the caseload skyrocketed to 513 in May and 821 in June.
Those numbers pale when compared to other border districts that have been doing mass hearings for years. The Southern District of Texas' four border-area courts handled nearly 9,500 illegal-entry cases in the eight weeks after zero tolerance took full effect, though those courts saw their numbers balloon too. The District of Arizona carried more than three times California's number of cases in May.
The mass hearings can be traced back to December 2005, when the Border Patrol introduced "Operation Streamline" in Del Rio, Texas, to prosecute every illegal entry. Over the next three years, the practice spread to every federal court district along the border except California, whose federal prosecutors argued that scarce resources could be better spent going after smuggling networks and repeat crossers with serious criminal histories.
In Tucson, Arizona, a judge sees up to 75 defendants a day, about five to seven at a time, in hearings that last about two hours. The immigrants show up in the clothes they wore when they were arrested, wearing headphones for translation.
In the McAllen, Texas, federal courthouse 73 people who were cuffed at the ankles lined up in six rows of wood benches. They pleaded guilty at the same time in a morning session last month. About two-thirds were sentenced to the few days of time served. The rest got between 10 and 60 days because they had been previously deported or had criminal convictions.
Carol Lam, the U.S. attorney in San Diego when Streamline began until 2007, said zero-tolerance programs are "ultimately ineffective," saying they boost conviction numbers but don't have a proportionate impact on reducing crime.
"The sentences become much shorter to the point where everyone is getting time served or a few weeks in custody, and they're turned around and come back in again," she said. "At the end of the day, the system grinds down to a halt and things start deteriorating."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has held up Streamline as a model, was the first attorney general to seriously challenge California's position. In May, he announced that the Homeland Security Department would refer every arrest for prosecution, which led to widespread separation of children from their parents. Adam Braverman, the newly appointed U.S. attorney in San Diego, had no room to push back.
When prosecutors in California began trying more cases in May, Chief District Judge Barry Moskowitz formed a committee of attorneys and government agencies to minimize the impact, writing that the increased load would cause "strains, issues and problems."
The court has struggled to get people X-rayed for safety reasons, attorneys say. Jail space has been lacking, requiring some defendants to be housed at jails in Santa Ana and San Bernardino — at least an hour's drive away — and some in San Luis, Arizona, a nearly four-hour drive from San Diego. Court often runs beyond business hours, once lasting until 10 p.m.
The U.S. attorney's office in San Diego said in a statement that it was "committed to securing the border and enforcing criminal immigration laws in a way that respects due process and the dignity of all involved."
The office noted that other districts along the border — in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas — have operated this way for about a decade. Prosecutors from San Diego visited Tucson last month for a firsthand look.
Defense attorneys object to the new court. Reuben Camper Cahn, executive director of Federal Defenders of San Diego Inc., called it separate but unequal and compared it to slavery tribunals.
"They will appear in chains ... their cases will be heard en masse," he wrote the chief judge.
"In this moment, all of us — citizens, lawyers, jurists — must seek the better angels of our nature to navigate the challenges presented," Cahn wrote last month. "If the Court does this, it will surely reject the (Justice Department's) abhorrent proposal."
___
Associated Press Writer Astrid Galvan in Phoenix contributed to this report.