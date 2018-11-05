Carrizo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $81.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $303.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279.9 million.

Carrizo shares have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.32, a decrease of roughly 4 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRZO