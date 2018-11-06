Chuy's: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Chuy's Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.9 million.

Chuy's expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to 92 cents per share.

Chuy's shares have decreased 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.22, a climb of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHUY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHUY