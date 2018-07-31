Clear Channel Outdoor: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $712 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.30. A year ago, they were trading at $5.25.

