CompX: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.

The security products maker posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.

CompX shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.83, an increase of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX