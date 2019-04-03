Complaint: El Paso immigration judges violate due process

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Attorneys say an immigration court in El Paso, Texas, where a tiny number of asylum seekers are approved each year routinely violates due process.

An administrative complaint filed Wednesday by two advocacy groups claims the court at the El Paso Service Processing Center has arbitrary and unjust rules that limit asylum-seekers' chances of staying in the country, such as limiting the amount of evidence they can introduce.

The latest available data shows that in 2017, only 4 out of 88 asylum-seekers were approved.

Nationwide, about 40% of asylum seekers are approved, and their cases largely depend on which judge sees them.

In New York, some judges grant asylum to 60% of applicants; in El Paso, it's 4%.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees immigration courts, has not responded to a request for comment.