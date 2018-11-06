Court documents: Woman helped husband plan slayings of 2

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas woman charged in a double homicide in upstate New York worked with her husband to plan the slayings last month.

Court documents filed in Wayne County, New York, claim Charlene Childers, of Sunray, Texas, helped husband Timothy Dean, a former police chief, rent a vehicle to drive from Texas to Sodus, New York, where he allegedly shot Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn on Oct. 22.

Childers is jailed in New York, while Dean is being held in Texas.

Wayne County police announced Monday night that Childers was charged with conspiracy and Dean with murder in connection with the slayings.

Prosecutors didn't know if Childers has a lawyer. A message left with prosecutors in Moore County, Texas, wasn't returned.

Niles recently won custody of his two children with Childers. Niles and Washburn had a son together.