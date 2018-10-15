Court tosses DeLorean widow's 'Back to the Future' lawsuit

A federal court in New Jersey dismissed a lawsuit brought by Sally DeLorean, the widow of automaker John DeLorean, over royalties stemming from the “Back to the Future” movies.

Rula Lenska relaunches the Wispa Chocolate bar with the help of the Back to the Future DeLorean car, at Chancery Court Hotel in central London. Rula starred in the original Wispa adverts with Dennis Waterman. Rula Lenska relaunches the Wispa Chocolate bar with the help of the Back to the Future DeLorean car, at Chancery Court Hotel in central London. Rula starred in the original Wispa adverts with Dennis Waterman. Photo: Joel Ryan - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images

A convey of More than 70 Delorean motor enthusiasts,makes its way through Belfast city centre,Friday 26th May 2006,the car enthusiasts are in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the DeLorean car. The experiment and the business may have failed, but for the cars' owners, there is still a lot to celebrate. A three-day birthday bash has already started in Northern Ireland, where the DeLorean was produced. The company was based at Dunmurry, near Belfast. Almost 80m of public money was spent in the hope of creating 2,000 jobs. PA:Paul Faith. less A convey of More than 70 Delorean motor enthusiasts,makes its way through Belfast city centre,Friday 26th May 2006,the car enthusiasts are in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the DeLorean car. ... more Photo: PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images

June 1981, Delorean Motor Co. June 1981, Delorean Motor Co. Photo: Jack Owens/Denver Post Via Getty Images

Visitors take a look at the Delorean cars on display at Basildon UCI cinema, to mark a special showing of the Back to the Future films trilogy. In a rare event, more than 20 of the famous cars were bought together by the Delorean Owners Club. less Visitors take a look at the Delorean cars on display at Basildon UCI cinema, to mark a special showing of the Back to the Future films trilogy. In a rare event, more than 20 of the famous cars were bought ... more Photo: James Carr - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images

The DeLorean DMC-12 sports car manufactured by the DeLorean Motor Company. Pictured at company offices of Metalrax Holdings Limited, Birmingham, April 9, 1981. The DeLorean DMC-12 sports car manufactured by the DeLorean Motor Company. Pictured at company offices of Metalrax Holdings Limited, Birmingham, April 9, 1981. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Actor Christopher Lloyd (in passenger seat) arrives in a DeLorean car at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Back to the Future - The Ride" in University City, California, August 2, 2007. Lloyd, who portrayed Doc Brown in the 1985 film "Back to the Future," made the apearence to mark a month-long countdown to the closure of the 14-year-old ride. The DeLorean Motor Co. (Texas), a suburban Houston company that rebuilds DeLoreans, recently announced plans to manufacture a limited number of new Deloreans in 2008. The last DeLorean rolled off the assembly line in Northern Ireland in 1982. less Actor Christopher Lloyd (in passenger seat) arrives in a DeLorean car at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Back to the Future - The Ride" in University City, California, August 2, 2007. Lloyd, who portrayed Doc ... more Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Some 100 DeLorean cars from around the US southwest are gathered at Universal Studios Hollywood in University City, California, 02 August 2007 for a ceremony to mark a month-long countdown to the closure of the amusement park's 14-year-old "Back to the Future" ride. The DeLorean Motor Co. (Texas), a suburban Houston company that rebuilds DeLoreans, recently announced plans to manufacture a limited number of new Deloreans in 2008. The last DeLorean rolled off the assembly line in Northern Ireland in 1982. less Some 100 DeLorean cars from around the US southwest are gathered at Universal Studios Hollywood in University City, California, 02 August 2007 for a ceremony to mark a month-long countdown to the closure of ... more Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Delorean used in "Back To The Future" Delorean used in "Back To The Future" Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

American car designer, engineer, and builder John DeLorean (1925 - 2005) holds a blueprint as he stands with one foot up on a chair and looks at a scale model of a car design sitting on a table in a wood-panelled conference room at his factory, Detroit, Michigan, June 1974. less American car designer, engineer, and builder John DeLorean (1925 - 2005) holds a blueprint as he stands with one foot up on a chair and looks at a scale model of a car design sitting on a table in a ... more Photo: Arthur Schatz/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Johnny Carson, and John DeLorean with wife during Unveiling of the DeLorean Motor Car - February 8, 1981 at Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. Johnny Carson, and John DeLorean with wife during Unveiling of the DeLorean Motor Car - February 8, 1981 at Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage

Johnny Carson and John DeLorean during Unveiling of the DeLorean Motor Car - February 8, 1981 at Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. Johnny Carson and John DeLorean during Unveiling of the DeLorean Motor Car - February 8, 1981 at Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Betty Galella/WireImage

George Barris Celebrity Car Event in Los Angeles, United States on May 13, 2005 - 1981 DeLorean Back to the Future III car at the George Barris Celebrity Car Event at the Peterson Automotive Museum. George Barris Celebrity Car Event in Los Angeles, United States on May 13, 2005 - 1981 DeLorean Back to the Future III car at the George Barris Celebrity Car Event at the Peterson Automotive Museum. Photo: Mike FANOUS/Gamma-Rapho Via Getty Images

John DeLorean sits in one of his DeLorean sports cars at the Earl's Court Motor Fair in London. The cars are being manufactured in Northern Ireland. London, October 20, 1981. John DeLorean sits in one of his DeLorean sports cars at the Earl's Court Motor Fair in London. The cars are being manufactured in Northern Ireland. London, October 20, 1981. Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Automobile entrepreneur John Delorean poses with one of his distinctive sports cars at a beach next to San Francisco Bay. Automobile entrepreneur John Delorean poses with one of his distinctive sports cars at a beach next to San Francisco Bay. Photo: Corbis/Corbis/VCG Via Getty Images

The American industrialist and car manufacturer John DeLorean sits inside a De Lorean Sports Car at Earl's Court Motor Fair, London, 1981. The American industrialist and car manufacturer John DeLorean sits inside a De Lorean Sports Car at Earl's Court Motor Fair, London, 1981. Photo: Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Via Getty Images

John De Lorean, of sports cars company, in London, England during a press conference, during which the company was declared insolvent in North Ireland after British Government refused to put more money into the company on Feb. 19, 1982. less John De Lorean, of sports cars company, in London, England during a press conference, during which the company was declared insolvent in North Ireland after British Government refused to put more money into the ... more Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Northern Irish sports car, the Delorean, at an athletics meeting in Londonderry, Antrim, Northern Ireland. Northern Irish sports car, the Delorean, at an athletics meeting in Londonderry, Antrim, Northern Ireland. Photo: PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images

VIsitors take a look at the Delorean cars on display at Basildon UCI cinema, to mark a special showing of the Back to the Future films trilogy. In a rare event, more than 20 of the famous cars were bought together by the Delorean Owners Club. less VIsitors take a look at the Delorean cars on display at Basildon UCI cinema, to mark a special showing of the Back to the Future films trilogy. In a rare event, more than 20 of the famous cars were bought ... more Photo: James Carr - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images

Photo taken in February 1982 in Dunmurry, South Western of Belfast, shows stockpiled Delorean cars at the Delorean Motor plant bafore being exported to the USA. Several special-edition DMC-12 cars have been produced over the years, and the car is most notably featured as the time machine in the Back to the Future film trilogy. On January 27, 2016, the new DMC announced that it would build 300 DMC-12 cars in late 2016 and "new" DMC-12s in early 2017, each projected to cost just under $100,000 less Photo taken in February 1982 in Dunmurry, South Western of Belfast, shows stockpiled Delorean cars at the Delorean Motor plant bafore being exported to the USA. Several special-edition DMC-12 cars have been ... more Photo: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

John DeLorean and his wife Cristina Ferrare with the famous DeLorean car. John DeLorean and his wife Cristina Ferrare with the famous DeLorean car. Photo: Tony Korody/Sygma Via Getty Images







































NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the widow of automaker John DeLorean over royalties stemming from the "Back to the Future" movies.

Sally DeLorean claimed a Texas company using the DeLorean name had illegally accepted royalties from Universal Pictures for the promotional use of images of the iconic car. But a judge ruled Friday that a 2015 settlement agreement in a separate lawsuit over trademarks prohibited her from suing for the royalties.

The sleek, angular car with gull-wing doors was featured in the movie franchise starring Michael J. Fox about a kid who travels back in time to engineer his parents' meeting.

In her lawsuit filed in April, Sally DeLorean, who lives in New Jersey, claimed the Texas-based DeLorean Motor Co. had illegally profited from a 1989 agreement between her late husband and Universal. That agreement gave John DeLorean and his heirs 5 percent of net receipts for any merchandising and promotions that featured the car and logo "as a key component."

The Texas company isn't affiliated with the one John DeLorean started, but under the 2015 settlement agreement was allowed to use the DeLorean name and trademarks.

Sally DeLorean claimed in the current lawsuit that the Texas company had illegally represented to Universal that it had the right to the royalties and had already received "a substantial payment" from Universal. She argued in the lawsuit that the 2015 settlement didn't transfer contractual rights to the company.

In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares wrote that the 2015 settlement agreement covers the Universal agreement even though it doesn't mention it explicitly.

"As both agreements apply to the use of the word 'DeLorean' and the DMC logo, and relate to the DeLorean automobile's image, the Court concludes that the subject matter of the agreements overlap," he wrote.

Attorneys for the two sides didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.

John Z. DeLorean left General Motors in the 1970s to start his own company and eventually produced the distinctive DMC 12, which became known simply as "the DeLorean."

Only about 9,000 of the cars were produced before the company went bankrupt in the early 1980s, but it attained cult status due to its inclusion in the "Back to the Future" movies.

DeLorean died in 2005. His former estate in the rolling hills about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York was converted into a golf course by then-developer Donald Trump in 2004.