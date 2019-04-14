DFW Airport to start planning 6th terminal for more flights

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Talks are expected to begin this spring on adding a sixth passenger terminal at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the main hub for American Airlines, aviation officials said.

Airport authorities said there's a good chance Terminal F could be built with design standards that allow more airplanes to park in a smaller space, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Terminal F will probably not be the same shape as other terminals at DFW. Some 60% of DFW passengers are connecting for another flight, and the half-moon terminal design is not the best shape for connecting customers, said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport chief executive officer.

While the discussions around the construction of Terminal F are still introductory, it's likely the new terminal could be created without a parking garage, officials said, citing data indicating that about a quarter of car traffic at the airport comes from ride-share services such as Lyft and Uber.

"If we can add gates without a lot of the things you typically need for a terminal, that might be really helpful," said Tim Skipworth, American Airlines vice president of airport affairs and facilities.

Donohue said that while no financial projections are available, it's likely the new Terminal F would be the key part of an airport capital improvement project that could cost as much as $4 billion through 2025.

Some temporary enhancements to Terminal C, the airport's busiest terminal and also the only one that hasn't received capital improvements in the past 20 years, would also likely be included in the project.

Those funds are expected to come from airport revenue bonds issued by the airport's owner cities, Dallas and Fort Worth. The money would be reimbursed from dues paid by airlines who use DFW, chiefly American, which considers DFW its primary global hub and runs about 80% to 85% of all flights there.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com