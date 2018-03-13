ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmac after crew members screamed at them to get away from the aircraft, passengers and officials said.
Southwest Flight 3562 took off from Phoenix on Sunday night and was headed for Dallas Love Field. About an hour later, the crew noticed an unusual smell in the cabin, the airline said in a statement.
Passengers said they could feel heat from the vents shortly before the crew said the plane was going to make an emergency landing. Passengers were told to brace as the plane landed.
"I sent a couple texts out to loved ones that you just don't really want to have to send out," Brandon Cox said.
He said it was an 8-foot (2.44-meter) jump to the tarmac from the wing.
In this Sunday, March 11, 2018 photo, Southwest aircraft flight 3562 sits on the tarmac after making an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport in Albuquerque, Ariz. The Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Albuquerque airport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmac after crew members screamed at them to get away from the aircraft, passengers and officials said.(David Fleck via AP) less
Photo: David Fleck, AP
In this Sunday, March 11, 2018 photo, Southwest aircraft flight 3562 sits on the tarmac after making an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport in Albuquerque, Ariz. The Dallas-bound flight made ... more
The low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers.
The low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers.
Stewardesses for Southwest Airlines are shown in this 1968 file photo.
Stewardesses for Southwest Airlines are shown in this 1968 file photo.
Photo: Photoshot, Getty Images
Stewardesses working for Southwest Airlines are pictured in 1972. The low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Stewardesses working for Southwest Airlines are pictured in 1972. The low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
Southwest Airlines flight attendant takes a breather before the next flight.
Southwest Airlines flight attendant takes a breather before the next flight.
Photo: Larry Reese, Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines recently remodeled gate area at Hobby Airport. The gate improvements are part of a $2 million remodeling program that is supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving.
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines recently remodeled gate area at Hobby Airport. The gate improvements are part of a $2 million remodeling program that is supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving.
Photo: Howard Castleberry, Houston Chronicle Archive
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines flight attendant Richard O'Sullivan collects boarding passes at a recently remodeled gate at Hobby Airport. The new sign over the door tells passengers which rows
are currently boarding. The gate improvements are part of a $2 million remodeling program that is supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving. less
Photo: Howard Castleberry, Houston Chronicle Archive
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines flight attendant Richard O'Sullivan collects boarding passes at a recently remodeled gate at Hobby Airport. The new sign over the door tells passengers which rows
are currently ... more
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines gate improvements at Hobby Airport are part of a $2 million remodeling program that is supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving. The new sign over the door tells passengers which rows are currently boarding. less
Photo: Howard Castleberry, Houston Chronicle Archive
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines gate improvements at Hobby Airport are part of a $2 million remodeling program that is supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving. The new sign over the door tells passengers which ... more
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines gate improvements at Hobby Airport are part of a $2 million remodeling program that is supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving.
11/13/1992 - Southwest Airlines gate improvements at Hobby Airport are part of a $2 million remodeling program that is supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving.
Photo: Howard Castleberry, Houston Chronicle Archive
Southwest Airlines Historic
Southwest Airlines Historic
Photo: Joel Draut, Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Joel Draut, Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved into one of the leading domestic carriers. less
Photo: Houston Chronicle Archive
This file photos shows the early days of Southwest Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started when its founders drew a triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on a cocktail napkin and has evolved ... more
"I hit the ground really hard and was just shell-shocked that I just had to jump off the wing of an airplane," he said.
Video he posted on Twitter showed people using a slide connected to another emergency exit. A crewmember can be heard shouting, "Move away from the aircraft now!"
Passenger David Fleck said he was surprised to discover there were no emergency slides near the exit door over the wing.
"It felt wrong when you're up there. It was dark, cold and rainy," he said. "It was disorienting. (You think), 'Do I really just jump down?'"
The Albuquerque Fire Department tweeted that two people were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
A Dallas police officer aboard the flight tweeted that flight attendants "did a great job!"
Southwest said it worked to get passengers onboard another flight to Dallas, and aircraft will remain in Albuquerque where mechanics will inspect it.