Dallas-bound flight makes safe emergency landing in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An American Airlines flight that departed Reno for Dallas Fort Worth returned and made a safe emergency landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport shortly after takeoff due to an issue with the landing gear.

American Airlines says Flight 1266 took off from Reno at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and circled the airport for about an hour to burn off fuel before landing safely about 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported on the plane with 169 passengers and crew.

Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin told the Reno Gazette Journal the Boeing 737-800 had reported a blown a tire.

He says some runways were closed briefly but have reopened and airport operations are back to normal.