Dallas police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old
Updated 12:10 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say they're investigating a shooting south of downtown that led to the death of an 18-year-old man.
Police said they were called Saturday afternoon to investigate a shooting at Humphrey Drive. Officers found a victim identified as Davieuntay Green lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
Green died at an area hospital.
