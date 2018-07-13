Dallas truck company owner sentenced in trooper bribery case

DALLAS (AP) — The owner of a Dallas trucking company must serve six months in prison for bribing a Texas trooper in exchange for favorable inspections on rigs.

Federal court records show 41-year-old Orlinte Cruz was also sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement following prison, plus was fined $10,000.

Cruz in November pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud for bribing then-Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kevin Gerard Cauley of Rockwall.

Cauley, who monitored truck safety, was sentenced in April to 15 months in federal prison for accepting at least $4,000 in bribes from Cruz during 2014 and 2015. Prosecutors say Cauley, who also pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud, worked in commercial enforcement.

Cauley resigned as DPS sought to fire him.